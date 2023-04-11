Strategic Resources Announces Resumption of Trading on April 12th Under the SR Symbol

MONTREAL, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Strategic Resources Inc. (TSXV: SR) (the "Company" or "Strategic") is pleased to announce that it will resume trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the "SR" symbol on April 12, 2023. The new CUSIP for the post six to one consolidation common shares is 86277X409.

About Strategic Resources

Strategic Resources Inc. (TSXV: SR) is a Montreal, Canada-based mineral exploration and development company focused on high-purity iron and vanadium projects in Canada and Finland. The Company is primarily focused on its flagship BlackRock project, which is a fully permitted and ready to construct mine, concentrator and metallurgical facility in Québec.

Further details are available on the Company's website at https://strategic-res.com/. To follow future news releases, please sign up at https://strategic-res.com/contact/.

STRATEGIC RESOURCES INC.

Signed: "Sean Cleary"

Sean Cleary, CEO & Chairman

