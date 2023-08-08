Strategic Resources Announces Stock Option Grant

MONTREAL, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Strategic Resources Inc. (TSXV: SR) (the "Company" or "Strategic") announces that it has granted incentive stock options under the Company's stock option plan to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company to purchase up to an aggregate of 3,000,000 common shares of the Company (the "Grant"). The options are exercisable at a price of $1.45 per share, will expire on August 4, 2028 and are subject to vesting provisions. As part of the Grant, Orion Mine Finance will receive 200,000 options under the plan and has entered into a consulting agreement with Strategic.

Additionally, Strategic has entered into an agreement with First Globe Capital International Inc. ("First Globe") for a 12 month period. First Globe is based out of Vancouver, British Columbia, and is owned by Anish Sunderji. First Globe provides marketing and advisory services to its clients. The Company has compensated First Globe for its services by the issuance of 100,000 options of the Company and will also pay advisory fees from time to time. The options issued to First Globe are exercisable at a price of $1.45 per share, will expire on August 4, 2028, and will vest over two years in one-quarter portions every six months. The Company has also agreed to reimburse First Globe for its reasonable incidental expenses incurred in providing the investor relation services to the Company. First Globe does not otherwise have any relationship with or hold any securities of the Company.

About Strategic Resources

Strategic Resources Inc. (TSXV:SR) is a critical mineral exploration and development company focused on high-purity iron and vanadium projects in Canada and Finland. The Company is developing its flagship BlackRock Project, which is a fully permitted and ready to construct mine, concentrator and metallurgical facility located at a seaport in Québec with full access to the St. Lawrence Seaway. The Company's Head Office is in Montreal, Quebec.

Further details are available on the Company's website at https://strategic-res.com/. To follow future news releases, please sign up at https://strategic-res.com/contact/.

Follow us on: Twitter or Linkedin.

STRATEGIC RESOURCES INC.

Signed: "Sean Cleary"

Sean Cleary, CEO & Chairman

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Strategic Resources Inc.