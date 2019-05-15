Strategic Resources Announces Update on Vanadium Project Acquisitions

VANCOUVER, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Strategic Resources Inc. (TSXV: STI) (the "Company" or "Strategic") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release of April 24, 2019, it has received TSX Venture Exchange conditional approval to each of its mineral property option agreements to acquire interests in the Silasselkä Project from Aurion Resources and the Akanvaara Project from Magnus Minerals. Final approval is subject to a number of conditions, including satisfactory review of technical reports and title opinions filed for each project.

The TSX Venture Exchange advises that the Company's shares will resume trading at the open on Friday, May 17, 2019.

About Strategic Resources

Strategic Resources Inc. is a Vancouver, Canada based mineral exploration and development company that will be focused on vanadium projects.

STRATEGIC RESOURCES INC.

Signed: "Mark Tommasi"

Mark Tommasi, CEO

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements and information herein, including all statements that are not historical facts, contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements or information include but are not limited to statements or information with respect to the earning of interests in the properties held by Aurion Resources and Magnus Minerals and that the company's shares will resume trading on May 17, 2019. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements or information can be identified by the use of words such as "will", "should" or variations of those words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" or "should" be taken, occur or be achieved. There is no assurance Strategic will be successful in completing any of the transactions on the terms outlined above, or at all.

