Strategic Resources Engages Market Maker

MONTREAL, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Strategic Resources Inc. (TSXV: SR) (the "Company" or "Strategic") announces that it has engaged Red Cloud Securities Inc. ("Red Cloud") to provide services as a market maker in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSX Venture Exchange and other applicable legislation. Under the agreement, Red Cloud will receive a fee of C$5,000 plus applicable taxes per month. The initial term of the agreement is three (3) months from the date of execution with an option to renew.

About Strategic Resources

Strategic Resources Inc. (TSXV:SR) is a Montreal, Canada-based mineral exploration and development company focused on high-purity iron and vanadium projects in Canada and Finland. The Company is primarily focused on its flagship BlackRock project, which is a fully permitted and ready to construct mine, concentrator and metallurgical facility in Québec.

