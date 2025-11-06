Strategic Resources Files Information Circular for Annual General Meeting

MONTREAL, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Strategic Resources Inc. (TSXV: SR) (the "Company" or "Strategic") is pleased to announce filing its management information circular for the upcoming Annual General Meeting. The meeting will be held Friday, November 28, 2025 in Montreal, Quebec. Strategic shareholders will consider re-electing Sean Cleary, Amyot Choquette, Michael Moore, Mark Serdan and Victor Flores as directors of the Company to hold office for the ensuing year, appointing KPMG LLP as the Company's auditors for the ensuing year and authorizing the board of directors to set their remuneration and approving Strategic's incentive plans described in the Information Circular. Scott Hicks will not stand for re-election and will resign from the board and management after the meeting. The board has formed a committee to look for additional board members to replace Mr. Hicks.

Additionally, Strategic has terminated its marketing agreement (the "Marketing Agreement") with Red Cloud Financial ("RCF") on September 4, 2025. The Marketing Agreement, which was initially announced on March 4, 2024, was terminated following a 1-month written notice by Strategic. RCF has no interest, directly or indirectly, in Strategic or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

Strategic will maintain its market maker agreement (the "Market Maker Agreement") with Red Cloud Securities Inc. ("RCS"), under which RCS will continue to provide services as a market maker in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSX Venture Exchange and other applicable legislation. Under the Market Maker Agreement, RCS receives a fee of C$5,000 plus applicable taxes per month. The Market Maker Agreement was initially announced on May 1, 2023, and provides that the services will continue unless terminated by either party with a thirty (30) days' notice. Strategic and RCS act at arm's length, and RCS has no present interest, directly or indirectly, in Strategic or its securities, and no right or intent to acquire such an interest. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement between RCS and Strategic and RCS will not receive any shares or options from Strategic as compensation for services it will render.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements and information herein, including all statements that are not historical facts, contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements or information include but are not limited to statements or information with respect to the Annual General Meeting and use of RCS for market making services. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements or information can be identified by the use of words such as "will" or "projected" or variations of those words or statements that certain actions, events or results "will", "could", "are proposed to", "are planned to", "are expected to" or "are anticipated to" be taken, occur or be achieved.

Although management of the Company believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by all forward-looking statements or information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that a forward-looking statement or information herein will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements and information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. These factors include, but are not limited to: risks associated with the business of the Company; business and economic conditions in the mining industry generally; the supply and demand for labour and other project inputs; changes in commodity prices; changes in interest and currency exchange rates; risks relating to inaccurate geological and engineering assumptions (including with respect to the tonnage, grade and recoverability of reserves and resources); risks relating to unanticipated operational difficulties (including failure of equipment or processes to operate in accordance with specifications or expectations, cost escalation, unavailability of materials and equipment, government action or delays in the receipt of government approvals, industrial disturbances or other job action, and unanticipated events related to health, safety and environmental matters); risks relating to adverse weather conditions; political risk and social unrest; changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets; and other risk factors as detailed from time to time in the Company's continuous disclosure documents filed with Canadian securities administrators. Strategic does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

