Strategic Resources Retains Simon Wandke as Senior Advisor

MONTREAL, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Strategic Resources Inc. (TSXV: SR) (the "Company" or "Strategic") announces that Simon Wandke has joined Strategic Resources as the Company works on its funding package for the BlackRock project. As Senior Advisor, Mr. Wandke will provide guidance on the strategic direction to the future expansion of the BlackRock Project as the iron and steel industry transitions towards Green Steel opportunities.

Most recently, Mr. Wandke was Executive Vice President and Chief Executive Officer of ArcelorMittal Mining, the world's leading steel company with the fifth largest iron ore business globally. During his tenure, Mr. Wandke played a key role in helping to drive the mining division forward to the next stage of its development as one of the largest global producers of iron ore, coking coal and other minerals. Mr. Wandke has over 40 years' experience in the mining and minerals industry, holding senior management, strategy and commercial positions internationally with a particular focus on the development of greenfield and brownfield projects, designing and implementing major change and effective commercial strategies, strategic marketing, risk management and ESG.

Sean Cleary, Chairman & CEO commented: "The BlackRock Project sets the stage for Strategic Resources to become a significant supplier of important critical minerals and high purity iron products for the steel and foundry industries. The BlackRock Project is closely linked with government onshoring strategies, critical minerals supply including battery metals and steel production, as well as the movement to significantly reduce GHG emissions. Simon Wandke has invested much of his career into understanding and managing important strategic issues across the iron, steel and ferroalloys industries with demonstrated success and accordingly, his input and guidance into the future of the BlackRock Project and other corporate opportunities for Strategic Resources will be of great value to all stakeholders."

Simon Wandke commented: "The Company has significant commercial alternatives worth pursuing and I believe that my experience and track record are well suited to advising Strategic Resources at this pivotal phase as it develops the BlackRock Project into a commercial success."

About Strategic Resources

Strategic Resources Inc. (TSXV:SR) is a critical mineral exploration and development company focused on high-purity iron and vanadium projects in Canada and Finland. The Company is developing its flagship BlackRock Project, which is a fully permitted and ready to construct mine, concentrator and metallurgical facility located at a seaport in Québec with full access to the St. Lawrence Seaway. The Company's Head Office is in Montreal, Quebec.

Further details are available on the Company's website at https://strategic-res.com/. To follow future news releases, please sign up at https://strategic-res.com/contact/.

Follow us on: Twitter or Linkedin.

STRATEGIC RESOURCES INC.

Signed: "Sean Cleary"

Sean Cleary, CEO & Chairman

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements and information herein, including all statements that are not historical facts, contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements or information include but are not limited to statements or information with respect to future development of the BlackRock Project. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements or information can be identified by the use of words such as "will" or "projected" or variations of those words or statements that certain actions, events or results "will", "could", "are proposed to", "are planned to", "are expected to" or "are anticipated to" be taken, occur or be achieved.

Although management of the Company believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by all forward-looking statements or information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that a forward-looking statement or information herein will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements and information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. These factors include, but are not limited to: risks associated with the business of the Company; business and economic conditions in the mining industry generally; the supply and demand for labour and other project inputs; changes in commodity prices; changes in interest and currency exchange rates; risks relating to inaccurate geological and engineering assumptions (including with respect to the tonnage, grade and recoverability of reserves and resources); risks relating to unanticipated operational difficulties (including failure of equipment or processes to operate in accordance with specifications or expectations, cost escalation, unavailability of materials and equipment, government action or delays in the receipt of government approvals, industrial disturbances or other job action, and unanticipated events related to health, safety and environmental matters); risks relating to adverse weather conditions; political risk and social unrest; changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets; and other risk factors as detailed from time to time in the Company's continuous disclosure documents filed with Canadian securities administrators. Strategic does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Strategic Resources Inc.