Strategic Risk Associates appoints new Chief Revenue Officer and expands Go to Market Team

RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SRA, the only risk intelligence and collaboration platform that aggregates, integrates and normalizes all enterprise risk and performance indicators on a continuous basis has appointed Adam Dunn as Chief Revenue Officer.

In this role, Adam is responsible for the performance, strategy, and alignment of the organization's revenue operations and oversees all go-to-market functions that result in outstanding customer experience, including Sales, Sales Development, Sales Operations, Business Development, Marketing, Channel Strategy, and Customer Satisfaction. Mr. Dunn has more than 25 years of experience at several international technology firms and most recently joined SRA from cybersecurity specialist McAfee where he was VP of North American Cloud Sales.

"Adam is a seasoned sales leader with a proven track record for growing revenue as well as building and coaching world-class teams. Among many qualified candidates Adam stood out as the ideal person to help lead SRA through our next stage of growth. We are very pleased he has joined our team," said Michael Glotz, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder.

"I am very excited to have joined the SRA team. The collective experience of the individuals here at SRA, coupled with market leading technology, position us for amazing growth. Often you see software that was developed without a clear understanding of the business benefits it will provide. Our Watchtower platform, focused on both "top of house" ERM and departmental level IRM/GRC, was developed by industry leading financial professionals for financial professional's as they look to more effectively align enterprise risk management with strategic performance and resiliency."

Additional SRA has made a strategic investment to expand its go to market plan by adding 6 Regional Sales Directors. Team consists of senior industry veterans from Gartner, Citrix, VMware, Vaco, and Bloomberg who will lead SRA's Direct sales strategy and growth in North America.



Adam and team will be based at SRA's corporate headquarters in Richmond Virginia.

About Strategic Risk Associates

Strategic Risk Associates is a national risk software and consulting firm. SRA Associates are veteran bankers and former regulators. Built for bankers by bankers, SRA's Watchtower solution advances risk management and performance for executives and bank boards. Watchtower is designed enable a strong risk culture and enable stable earnings growth.

