Strategic Risk Associates expands SRA Watchtower for GRC functionality

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Strategic Risk Associates, LLC ("SRA"), a consulting and SaaS risk software firm specializing in the financial services industry, announces that it has expanded SRA Watchtower, its risk and performance management technology platform to include a comprehensive GRC solution. SRA Watchtower provides a single, integrated solution to manage risk, improving decision making and performance. SRA Watchtower's ERM dashboard aggregates and delivers executive and board-level reporting including critical KRI/KPIs, risk appetite management, strategic objectives tracking, peer performance, policy limits and regulatory examination management. SRA Watchtower's GRC platform identifies risks, including, operational, IT, service provider and compliance risks and documents the related controls across the business unit, compliance and audit functions. It monitors control execution and assurance testing to track actual risk in real time.

Ken Proctor has joined SRA as a Managing Director and will be leading the implementation and management of SRA Watchtower's GRC solution.

"Ken is a recognized industry expert in financial institution risk management," says Michael Glotz, SRA's CEO and Founding Partner; "Ken's knowledge and practical approaches to developing and implementing effective risk management programs will be invaluable to our clients."

Ken is a Certified Public Accountant, Certified Enterprise Risk Professional and a Certified Bank Auditor. During his professional career, Ken has provided risk management consulting services to more than 500 financial institutions in the United States, Latin America and Southeast Asia, ranging in asset size from $200 million to $65 billion.

Ken is a frequent speaker at financial institution industry conferences and seminars, including those sponsored by the American Bankers Association, the National Association of Federal Credit Unions, State Banking Associations and international banking associations.

Strategic Risk Associates is a national risk software and consulting firm specializing in the financial services industry including: SRA Watchtower risk software, Credit Risk and Data Management, Loan Reviews, Stress Tests, Credit Training, Credit Process Improvements, Enterprise Risk Management; Merger and Acquisition Support; Regulatory Support for Bank Exams, MOUs, and Enforcement Actions; Management and Board Assessments; Strategic Plans; Capital Plans; and Board of Director Training, and Succession Plans. SRA partners have direct banking, specialty finance, and regulatory experience.

