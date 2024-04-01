Strategic Shift: Knight Watch Inc. Announces Key Leadership Transitions

KALAMAZOO, Mich. , April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Knight Watch Inc. is happy to announce Ryan Bailey as Chief Executive Officer and Darren Cobb as President. Eric Lindsley, Founder and visionary, has transitioned to the role of Chairman of the Board.

Ryan Bailey has assumed the role of Chief Executive Officer. Ryan has a career spanning over 20 years in physical security and integrated systems. He has a track record of building key relationships, innovation, and growing profitability. Ryan is poised to lead Knight Watch Inc. into its next phase of prosperity.

Knight Watch Leadership: Darren Cobb as President, Ryan Bailey as CEO, Eric Lindsley as Chairman of the Board

"I am honored to be selected as one of the next leaders of this great organization," said Ryan. "It will be my mission to build upon the vision Eric created for the company and lead us to the next level of success."

Darren Cobb is assuming the position of President. Darren has 25 years of experience at Knight Watch; the last 10 years as the Chief Operating Officer. Darren will continue to focus on strategic growth, developing people, and organizational efficiency.

"I am grateful and honored for the opportunity to serve as President of Knight Watch, and I am committed to steering our company towards even greater achievements and growth," Darren said.

Eric, is a visionary leader whose 30-year tenure has been marked by transformation and growth. Under his leadership, Knight Watch has expanded its footprint to over 50 countries and counting, diversified its offerings, and solidified its position as a leader in security, life safety, temperature controls, and software development. In his new position as Chairman of the Board, Eric will continue to provide consulting and guidance as Ryan and Darren take the company to new heights.

"I'm comfortable with the transition to Chairman of the Board because of the confidence I have in Ryan, Darren, and the leadership team living our mission statement: bettering the lives of our customers and employees," said Eric.

About Knight Watch Inc.:

Knight Watch Inc. is a building integration company headquartered in Michigan, making buildings secure, comfortable, and energy efficient. They are driven to provide solutions that better the lives of their customers and employees. Knight Watch takes complete ownership of the customer experience from start to finish, offering a comprehensive range of services, including physical security, fire protection, HVAC controls, building automation, and software development.

Contact Information:

Knight Watch Inc.

Paige Niven

Marketing Manager

(269) 381-2100

[email protected]

www.knightwatch.net

SOURCE Knight Watch Inc