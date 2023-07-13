Strategic Solution Partners Expands its Consulting Team to Add New Skill Sets

WEST CHESTER, Pa., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Strategic Solution Partners (SSP) continues to grow their consulting team to help hotel operators target new areas of interest within the hospitality space.

Strategic Solution Partners, an innovative hospitality solutions provider, has once more focused on expanding their expert consulting team to help hotels leverage the latest industry and market trends, such as an increased focus on wellness, technology, and human-centric operations

The following industry visionaries will be helping clients solve any emerging problems in their respective areas of expertise:

  • Adam Mogelonsky: Technology & Wellness

  • Carlos J. Amespil: Asset Operations Optimization

  • Jim Hansen: Project Development, Sales & Marketing

  • Michael Bosch: HR Employee Engagement

Adam Mogelonsky is a well-published thought leader on future industry trends. He focuses on using technology to improve net-operating income and implementing wellness programs to grow revenue per guest. Mogelonsky helps hotel teams with process innovation so that they have time to onboard new technologies and new profit centers such as wellness programming.

Carlos J. Amespil brings strategic focus, knowledge, and guidance to complex business initiatives thanks to his extensive operations management experience. His expertise includes F&B turnaround analysis and planning, strategic planning, financial analysis and modeling, pre- and post-openings, and operations management. Amespil provides hotels with a substantial return on investment through his ability to create positive organizational process changes.

Jim Hansen delivers world-class service to customers through his relentless pursuit of excellence. Hansen's innovative and strategic approaches to project development, sales, marketing, and operations have earned him numerous awards in the hospitality and vacation ownership industry. He was the first-ever recipient of the Leadership Excellence Award during his tenure at Marriott Vacation Club International.

Michael Bosch is a seasoned HR professional with experience in hiring and recruitment, benefits administration, applicant tracking systems, employee relations, and staff development. His specialization in employee engagement strategies enables him to detect what is needed to develop a healthy, sustainable, and productive work environment.

