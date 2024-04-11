Strategic Solutions in Healthcare Real Estate: The RTG Approach

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty Trust Group (RTG) recognizes that healthcare organizations often struggle with critical decisions related to real estate. While clients often focus on cost and time, RTG emphasizes aligning these decisions with broader business objectives.

Rather than immediately addressing questions about costs and schedules, RTG begins by understanding the client's overall objectives, potential consequences of inaction, and available alternatives. This sets the groundwork for a strategic examination of healthcare real estate initiatives.

RTG | Healthcare Real Estate Advisory Services

RTG stands out by aligning our clients' real estate decisions with their strategic, operational, and financial goals.

Leveraging experience, RTG's goal is to always provide straightforward and actionable advice that aligns with our clients' goals and addresses their challenges. The team's diverse expertise in acquiring, selling, developing, and managing healthcare properties ensures practical recommendations for clients.

In the face of various challenges, RTG commits to finding smart solutions. Whether it's determining the next growth market, securing the ideal site, helping clients utilize their capital efficiently, managing increasing costs, or adhering to schedules, RTG ensures that each decision aligns with immediate needs and long-term objectives.

Realty Trust Group's strategic approach to healthcare real estate centers on practicality and client-specific needs. By emphasizing the right questions and leveraging expertise, RTG guides clients through the complexities of healthcare real estate with confidence, focusing on achieving the best results for every situation.

About Realty Trust Group

Realty Trust Group, LLC (RTG) is a nationally recognized real estate advisory and services firm serving the healthcare and life science industry since 1998. With objective, accountable, and trusted expertise, RTG provides innovative healthcare real estate solutions through a full platform of advisory, development, transactions, operations, and regulatory compliance services.

RTG acts as an extension of healthcare leadership teams, working to leverage real estate as a strategic asset to support broader organizational objectives. In a rapidly changing healthcare industry, RTG provides real estate strategies that gain market share, enhance patient experience, and increase speed to market. These solutions include strategic planning, portfolio optimization, capital strategies, facility feasibility and development, transaction support, portfolio management, regulatory compliance, and other tailored client solutions.

