Strategic Staffing Solutions Designated Best for Vets Employer 2019

DETROIT, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Strategic Staffing Solutions (S3) is pleased to announce that it has been named to Military Times' "Best for Vets 2019," after participating in a rigorous, 91-question survey.

A valuable resource for veterans – and a distinct honor for employers across the country – the annual Military Times "Best for Vets" rankings are the result of a meticulous and thoughtful months-long evaluation process.

"We are proud beyond measure," said S3 CEO Cynthia Pasky. "We began our veteran hiring program in 2012 because it is the right thing to do. We know that veterans, service members and military families possess the ethics, fortitude, loyalty and intelligence that make them ideal employees. Seven years later, a full 59% of our employees claim military veteran, military spouse, family member or military affiliate status."

Furthermore, S3 tracks the retention among military veteran/spouse employees on its overhead staff, which is currently at 98%. And, S3 has more than 60% of military veterans still in their first civilian job – a rate of four times higher than the national average of just 15%. S3 is also recognized by GI Jobs magazine as a Military Friendly Employer; Military Spouse magazine's Military Spouse Friendly Employer; the U.S. Chamber of Commerce "Hiring 500,000 Heroes" partner; and a Military Spouse Employment Partnership affiliate through the Department of Defense.

This year, more companies than ever before vied for a spot in the rankings. Nearly 200 organizations submitted responses, and when the evaluation was complete, more companies than ever earned a spot in the rankings. A total of 132 employers made the list, comprising 113 for-profit businesses, as well as 19 government and nonprofit organizations. The rankings are posted at https://rebootcamp.militarytimes.com.

In its tenth year, the "Best for Vets: Employers" rankings evaluate companies' culture, veteran recruiting, veteran policies, and accommodations for members of the National Guard and Reserves. Military Times invites organizations from across the country to fill out its survey, tests to ensure the response accuracy, carefully evaluates survey data and includes only the best companies in its published rankings. The standards are objective and editorially independent, which is why transitioning service members recognize the list as the most trusted ranking. They have come to rely on "Best for Vets Employers" to aid their transition to civilian life.

"The companies on the Military Times "Best for Vets" list earned their rankings through determined efforts to recruit and support service members, veterans and military families," said George Altman, editor in charge of the rankings. "These efforts deserve recognition from the country and should get the attention of veterans looking for a new career."

Strategic Staffing Solutions (S3) is an international, woman-owned, $350 million IT and business services corporation based in Detroit. With a composite average annual growth rate of 21%, S3 is fiscally sound and debt free. S3 has had $2.4 Billion in sales since its inception with $1.2 billion of those sales occurring in the last 5 years. It is ranked 17th among the largest staffing firms in the US by Staffing Industry Report and is one of three companies nationally certified as a Charter Partner with Staffing Industry Analysts. S3 is also ranked as the sixth largest diversity staffing firm in the US by Staffing Industry Analysts and one of the top 25 among woman-owned businesses in the nation by Women's Enterprise USA Magazine.

S3 provides staff augmentation, direct hire recruiting, workforce programs, and outsourced solutions with global industry expertise in energy/utility, healthcare services, insurance, communications, and financial services. It has more than 3,000 direct consultants in 49 out of 50 states in the U.S. and 11 countries in Europe and the Americas.

About Military Times

The Military Times digital platforms and newsweeklies are the trusted source for independent news and information for service members and their families. The military community relies on Air Force Times, Army Times, Marine Corps Times, Navy Times and Rebootcamp for reporting on everything important to their lives, including: pay, benefits, finance, education, health care, recreational resources, retirement, promotions, product reviews, and entertainment. Military Times is published by Sightline Media Group. To learn more, visit www.militarytimes.com .

About Sightline Media

Sightline Media is a global, multi-platform media company serving the U.S. military, federal government and the international defense community. Sightline's media brands are the go-to source for news and information about the U.S. military and its culture, and the technology, business and politics of defense and federal markets.

