Strategic Staffing Solutions Names Bob Zhang As Detroit Market Team Leader

"It's truly gratifying to create opportunities for our team and fill roles and needs with current team members. We hire based on talent rather than experience on paper. We hire and promote solely on merit. This is virtually unheard of in our industry," Cindy Pasky, founder and CEO, Strategic Staffing Solutions, said about Zhang's promotion.

In this new role, Zhang will lead S3's Detroit branch, S3's largest branch and an integral part of S3's rapid growth with a reach that touches more than 12 countries across the globe. As the Detroit branch MTL, Zhang will also lead the Detroit Development Center (DDC), S3's hub for managed services software business process outsourcing, ERP integration, web and application development and maintenance services. The DDC also houses S3's call center, which offers help desk and Customer contact, testing, software development and desktop support.

Understanding the Customers' business objectives, technical environment and company culture in order to provide them with a well-screened, highly skilled staff who make it possible to meet initiatives and deliverables within established timelines, Zhang said his main goal for this new role.

"I am truly honored to work for a company that not only believes in my personal and professional growth, but a company that is also equally as invested in the community. Through S3, I have had many opportunities to work with community service programs where we help change people's positions in life, whether it's the homeless or underprivileged children," said Zhang.

With dual degrees in computer science and mathematics, Bob joined the S3 family in 2004 as its IT Director, maintaining the daily infrastructure of its 32 offices globally, including installation, maintenance for all systems, vendor relationship development, technical support management, disaster recovery planning and business continuity development.

