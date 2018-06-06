Strategic Staffing Solutions Names Sheena Wells As MSP Program Director

In this new role, Wells will expand her 15+ year career at S3 through the leadership of all of the active MSP programs. As an MSP program director, Wells will lead S3's internal MSP fulfillment team members, four foundation Customer steering committees, over 200 suppliers, more than 350 Customer users, S3's VMS software partner and over 1300 new engagements filled each year across all job categories, time zones and in more than 50 locations within 19 states.

"We are so proud to have Sheena as part of the S3 family," said April Donaldson, Executive Vice President, Strategic Staffing Solutions. "Sheena has consistently gone above and beyond in every role she has held over her 15 years with S3, bringing our green culture and her stellar customer service to our customers. For our MSP practice, she will no doubt infuse her CCWP best practices and positive energy to optimize every vendor management program we have in place. She embraces S3's founding pillars and philosophy of putting our Customers, Consultants, and Communities first. This new role is well deserved and we are very proud and excited to see Sheena's continued growth within the S3 family."

In her previous role as national MSP program manager, Wells managed more than 100 supplier partners across the nation in a wide range of service offerings. She also engaged with key stakeholders for program processes and fulfillment. While in this position, Wells led Customer procurement of clinical and non-clinical temporary personnel needs and ensured that S3's partners had an excellent experience.

Wells is a Certified Contingent Workforce Professional (CCWP), which provides knowledge to our Customers and partners on best practices and industry trends.

Prior to her role as national program manager, Wells served as S3's Detroit branch resource manager, supporting an executive vice president, account managers and recruiters, along with managing more than 600 Consultants for a host of Customers. In this role, she managed time tracking, on-boarding, health related benefits, events and marketing.

With all of the experience and knowledge Sheena has acquired throughout her more than 15 years at S3 and in the staffing industry, Sheena is part of S3's elite leadership program, where she shares her views of S3's Customers and suppliers.

Sheena has also taken on coordinating S3's annual charity golf outing, for which she has raised combined funds of $400,000 for charities in the community where S3'ers live work and play. Additionally, she owns and operates a family business that produces specialty themed events.

About Strategic Staffing Solutions

Strategic Staffing Solutions (S3) is an international, woman-owned, over $320 million IT and business services corporation based in Detroit. With a composite average annual growth rate of 19%, S3 is fiscally sound and debt free. S3 has had $3.3 Billion in sales since its inception with $1.2 billion of those sales occurring in the last 5 years. It is ranked 16th among the largest staffing firms in the US by Staffing Industry Report and is one of two companies nationally certified as a Charter Partner with Staffing Industry Analysts. S3 is also ranked as the sixth largest diversity staffing firm in the US by Staffing Industry Analysts and one of the top 25 among woman-owned businesses in the nation by Women's Enterprise USA Magazine.

S3 provides staff augmentation, direct hire recruiting, workforce programs, and outsourced solutions with global industry expertise in energy/utility, healthcare services, insurance, communications, and financial services. It has more than 3,000 direct consultants in 49 out of 50 states in the U.S. and 15 countries including Europe and the Americas.

