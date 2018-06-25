Strategic Staffing Solutions Taps New VP Of Solutions

Domestic Development Center (Agile Application Development and maintenance)

Call Centers On/Off-Shore

Service Desk Outsourcing

International Shared Service Centers

ERP Integration Support (SAP)

Infrastructure Support and Management SOW

Skills-based Outsourcing (Project Managers, Business Analysts, Quality Assurance, etc.)

Skills-based Training (.Net, Java, QA, etc.)

"We are very pleased to have Vee with us at S3," said President and CEO Cynthia Pasky. "Through various roles – first as a consultant and then as an overhead employee – Vee has demonstrated her wealth of IT knowledge as well as leadership. It's truly gratifying to offer Vee this opportunity."

With more than 30 years of Information Technology experience, Vee joined S3 in 2013 as a consultant, and most recently served as engagement manager, leading various projects and teams for some of S3's largest and oldest Customers.

Prior to joining S3, Vee worked for EDS as a Program Manager leading various projects and teams for the company's auto industry customers. She has a bachelor's degree in business administration and management from Davenport University.

About Strategic Staffing Solutions

Strategic Staffing Solutions (S3) is an international, woman-owned, over $320 million IT and business services corporation based in Detroit. S3 provides staff augmentation, direct hire recruiting, workforce programs, and outsourced solutions with global industry expertise in energy/utility, healthcare services, insurance, communications, and financial services. It has more than 3,000 direct consultants in 49 out of 50 states in the U.S. and 15 countries including Europe and the Americas.

