Strategic Storage Growth Trust II, Inc. Acquires 587-Unit Self Storage Facility in Phoenix

PHOENIX, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Strategic Storage Growth Trust II, Inc. ("SSGT II"), a private real estate investment trust sponsored by SmartStop Asset Management, LLC, announced today its acquisition of a 587-unit self storage facility in Phoenix, Arizona. This is the second acquisition completed by SSGT II.

"This recently constructed Class A self storage facility is ideally located on heavily travelled Happy Valley Road in Phoenix's high-growth Norterra community," said Wayne Johnson, chief investment officer. "The property benefits from advantageous access and visibility as well as its proximity to numerous national retailers."

About Strategic Storage Growth Trust II, Inc. ("SSGT II"):

SSGT II, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that intends to qualify as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. SSGT II, Inc. focuses on opportunistic self storage properties.

About SmartStop Asset Management, LLC ("SmartStop"):

SmartStop is a diversified real estate company focused on self storage, student housing and senior housing assets. The company has approximately $1.9 billion of real estate assets under management, including 130 self storage facilities located throughout the United States and Toronto, Canada, comprised of approximately 85,000 units and 9.7 million rentable square feet. SmartStop's real estate portfolio also includes five student housing communities with approximately 2,800 beds and 1.1 million square feet of space, as well as four senior housing communities with approximately 650 beds and 500,000 rentable square feet of space. SmartStop is the sponsor of three public non-traded REITs: Strategic Storage Trust IV, Inc., and Strategic Storage Trust II, Inc., both focused on self storage assets, and Strategic Student & Senior Housing Trust, Inc. focused on student and senior housing assets. SmartStop is also a national sponsor of Section 1031 exchange offerings using a Delaware statutory trust structure and private placement offerings using a REIT structure. Additional information regarding SmartStop is available at www.SAM.com and more information regarding SmartStop® Self Storage in the United States and Canada is available at www.smartstopselfstorage.com. SmartStop has a track record of full cycle REIT liquidity events, including the all cash merger of Strategic Storage Trust, Inc. with Extra Space Storage in October 2015 for $13.75 per share and the all cash merger of Strategic Storage Growth Trust, Inc. with Strategic Storage Trust II, Inc. in January 2019 for $12.00 per share.

Contact: Lauren Burgos Julie Leber

Spotlight Marketing Communications Spotlight Marketing Communications

949.427.1399 949.427.1391

lauren@spotlightmarcom.com damon@spotlightmarcom.com

SOURCE Strategic Storage Growth Trust II, Inc.