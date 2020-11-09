Strategic Storage Growth Trust II, Inc. Acquires 660-Unit Storage Facility in Seattle, Washington Suburb

LADERA RANCH, Calif., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Strategic Storage Growth Trust II, Inc. ("SSGT II"), a private real estate investment trust sponsored by an affiliate of SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. ("SmartStop"), announced today its acquisition of a 660-unit self storage facility in Olympia, Washington, a suburb of the Seattle-Tacoma market. This property represents SSGT II's second acquisition in the greater Seattle metropolitan area and the fifth property owned or managed by SmartStop in the Seattle market.

"This highly occupied facility is well situated on 93rd Avenue at a convenient exit off Interstate 5. Additionally, this facility is centrally located as it benefits from high visibility and significant through traffic which will serve to further increase SSGT II's presence in the greater Seattle metropolitan area," said Wayne Johnson, chief investment officer. "We look forward to this being a valuable addition to our portfolio."

Located adjacent to the Capital Soccer Fields at 2900 93rd Avenue SW, the facility is composed of approximately 92,500 square feet of rental space and RV parking. This location is well positioned to serve the areas of Olympia, South Union, Lamberts Corner, East Olympia, Maytown, and Littlerock. The new SmartStop® Self Storage location has desirable amenities including a large variety of heated drive up units, climate controlled units and 15 RV spaces. More detail on the facility can be found at:

https://smartstopselfstorage.com/find-storage/wa/olympia/2900-93rd-ave-sw

About Strategic Storage Growth Trust II, Inc. ("SSGT II"):

SSGT II is a Maryland corporation that intends to qualify as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. SSGT II focuses on opportunistic self storage properties. SSGT II wholly owns 10 self storage facilities comprising approximately 7,700 self storage units and 820,000 net rentable square feet of storage space, as well as one operating property in a joint venture in the Greater Toronto Area with SmartCentres REIT, one of the largest real estate investment trusts in Canada.

About SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. (SmartStop)

SmartStop is a self-managed REIT with a fully integrated operations team of approximately 390 self storage professionals focused on growing the SmartStop® Self Storage brand. SmartStop, through its indirect subsidiary SmartStop REIT Advisors, LLC, also sponsors other self storage programs, including Strategic Storage Trust IV, Inc., a public non-traded REIT, and other private programs. SmartStop is the tenth-largest self storage company in the U.S., with approximately $1.7 billion of real estate assets under management, including an owned and managed portfolio of 148 properties in 19 states and Toronto, Canada and comprising approximately 99,000 units and 11.2 million rentable square feet. Additional information regarding SmartStop is available at www.smartstopselfstorage.com.

Contact:

Mark Barbalato

FTI Consulting

212.850.5707

[email protected]

SOURCE Strategic Storage Growth Trust II, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.smartstopselfstorage.com

