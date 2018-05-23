Strategic Storage Trust IV Acquires 780-Unit Self Storage Facility Near Tacoma, Wash.

"This self storage facility is prominently located between the area's two primary highway corridors, through which thousands of commuters travel each day," said Wayne Johnson, chief investment officer. "Adding to its visibility and accessibility, the facility is situated just 200 yards away from a major grocery-anchored retail center. This acquisition is well-aligned with our investment criteria, and we expect it to be an excellent addition to our growing portfolio of self storage assets."

Located at 1401 N. Meridian Ave., the facility is situated at the corner of the intersection of North Meridian and Highway 167. With approximately 85,000 net rentable square feet, the property features 13 single-story drive up buildings and a two-story leasing office with an onsite manager's apartment. Constructed in 1990, the facility was 94 percent leased at the time of acquisition.

About Strategic Storage Trust IV, Inc. (SST IV)

SST IV is a Maryland corporation that intends to qualify as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes for the taxable year ended December 31, 2017. SST IV focuses on the acquisition of stabilized and growth self storage properties. SST IV owns five properties comprising approximately 2,900 self storage units and approximately 324,500 net rentable square feet of storage space.

About SmartStop Asset Management, LLC (SmartStop)

SmartStop is a diversified real estate company focused on self storage, student housing and senior housing assets. The company has approximately $1.5 billion of real estate assets under management, including 116 self storage facilities located throughout the United States and Toronto, Canada, comprised of approximately 73,500 units and 8.5 million rentable square feet. SmartStop's real estate portfolio also includes five student housing communities with approximately 2,800 beds and 1.1 million square feet of space, as well as three senior housing communities with approximately 350 beds and 250,000 rentable square feet of space. SmartStop is the sponsor of four public non-traded REITs: SST IV, Strategic Storage Trust II, Inc., and Strategic Storage Growth Trust, Inc., all focused on self storage assets, and Strategic Student & Senior Housing Trust, Inc., focused on student and senior housing assets. SmartStop is also a national sponsor of Section 1031 exchange offerings using the Delaware statutory trust structure. Additional information regarding SmartStop is available at www.SAM.com and more information regarding SmartStop® Self Storage in the United States and Canada is available at www.smartstopselfstorage.com.

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements can generally be identified by our use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "continue," or other similar words. Because such statements include risks, uncertainties and contingencies, actual results may differ materially from the expectations, intentions, beliefs, plans or predictions of the future expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and contingencies include, but are not limited to: uncertainties relating to changes in general economic and real estate conditions; uncertainties relating to the implementation of our real estate investment strategy; uncertainties relating to financing availability and capital proceeds; uncertainties relating to the closing of property acquisitions; uncertainties relating to the public offering of our common stock; uncertainties related to the timing and availability of distributions; and other risk factors as outlined in SST IV's prospectus, as amended from time to time, and its annual report. This is neither an offer nor a solicitation to purchase securities.

Contacts

Lauren Burgos Julie Leber Spotlight Marketing Communications Spotlight Marketing Communications (949) 427-5172, ext. 704 (949) 427-5172, ext. 703 lauren@spotlightmarcom.com julie@spotlightmarcom.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/strategic-storage-trust-iv-acquires-780-unit-self-storage-facility-near-tacoma-wash-300653748.html

SOURCE Strategic Storage Trust IV, Inc.