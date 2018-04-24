Strategic Student & Senior Housing Trust's Senior Housing Community Recognized with Best of State Award in Utah

The property is managed by an affiliate of MBK Senior Living, LLC, an owner/manager of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities throughout the United States. The Wellington is a multi-year Best of State award recipient for independent senior living and assisted living facilities in the merchandising and consumer services category.

"We are proud of the accomplishments of MBK Senior Living and their mission to exceed the quality, service and care expectations of the seniors they serve," said John Strockis, chief investment officer. "Their dedication at The Wellington shines brightly as a multi-year Best of State award recipient, a prestigious recognition for their hard work."

The Wellington is a Class A, 119-unit/140-bed, assisted living community located at 4522 South 1300 East in Millcreek, Utah. Amenities at the property include a library, computer center, dining room, bistro, art studio, fitness center, beauty salon and common area Wi-Fi. The Wellington also features an assisted living-focused resident enrichment program that offers classes and activities that promote physical fitness, intellectual stimulation and social interactions.

The Best of State Awards were created to recognize outstanding individuals, organizations and businesses in Utah. The judges look for individuals, businesses and organizations that excel in their endeavors, use innovative approaches or methods, and contribute to a better quality of life in Utah. For more information about the awards program, visit www.bestofstate.org.

About Strategic Student & Senior Housing Trust, Inc. (SSSHT)

SSSHT is a Maryland corporation that intends to qualify as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. SSSHT focuses on the acquisition of income-producing, Class "A" student housing and senior housing communities. SSSHT owns two student housing properties, along with an approximately 2.6 percent beneficial interest in a DST that owns another student housing property, and three senior housing properties.

About SmartStop Asset Management, LLC (SmartStop)

SmartStop is a diversified real estate company focused on self storage assets, along with student and senior housing. The company has approximately $1.5 billion of real estate assets under management, including 114 self storage facilities located throughout the United States and Toronto, Canada, comprised of approximately 72,000 units and 8.3 million rentable square feet. SmartStop's real estate portfolio also includes five student housing communities with approximately 2,800 beds and 1.1 million square feet of space, as well as three senior housing communities with approximately 350 beds and 250,000 rentable square feet of space. SmartStop is the sponsor of Strategic Storage Trust IV, Inc., Strategic Storage Trust II, Inc., and Strategic Storage Growth Trust, Inc., all public non-traded REITs focusing on self storage assets. The company is also a national sponsor of Section 1031 exchange offerings using the Delaware statutory trust structure. The facilities offer affordable and accessible storage units for residential and commercial customers. In addition, they offer secure interior and exterior storage units as well as outside storage areas for vehicles, RVs and boats. Additional information regarding SmartStop is available at www.SAM.com and more information regarding SmartStop® Self Storage in the United States and Canada is available at www.smartstopselfstorage.com.

