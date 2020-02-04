Strategic Technology and Product Agreement Inked by Spherical | Analytics and XCHG

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and AMSTERDAM and SAN FRANCISCO and NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Xpansiv CBL Holding Group (XCHG) and Spherical | Analytics (S|A), a Context Labs company, today announced a strategic technology-and-product partnership that brings unprecedented transparency and scalability to the application of Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG) factors in global commodities. The partnership will accelerate the low-carbon transition in commodity supply chains, beginning with certified low-greenhouse gas (GHG) commodity offerings.

XCHG will deploy S|A's advanced machine-learning and AI-data refinery for ESG information in order to source and bundle upstream commodity data, resulting in enhanced capabilities for XCHG's data-driven spot commodity market. The S|A Immutably™ platform codifies immutable "ground truth" data from myriad sources to create Asset Grade Data (AGD) that combines data science, cryptography, and distributed-ledger technologies to securely track and transfer source data for assembly into Digital Feedstock —a standardized digital format. The agreement also enables XCHG to provide the S|A LedgerBlade™ product family to customers in upstream, mid-stream, and downstream applications.

"At Context Labs and our subsidiary S|A, our goal is to provide a trusted data platform as a foundational element to produce AGD for global markets," said Dan Harple, S|A CEO & Co-Founder, inventor, and Internet pioneer. "We achieve this by sourcing primary and secondary data at its origin, ensuring its provenance and veracity from inception through end-of-life. With Immutably, we provide capabilities that enable customers to assemble large, disparate streams of data at scale, with digital provenance bundled-in. We're excited that XCHG has chosen us to be its AGD Foundry, providing them with the Digital Feedstock required to drive their global marketplace for Intelligent Commodities™."

"In a time of increasing awareness of GHG and water-related factors in global markets," said XCHG CEO Joe Madden, "commodity trading requires ground truth, provenance, and deep analytical insights to build commodity products that reflect today's reality. The Immutably platform and AGD further differentiate XCHG as the standard bearer for Intelligent Commodities, valued according to a wealth of vital information that was invisible to markets—until now."

The strategic partnership further accelerates the leadership of S|A and XCHG in the data-driven ESG commodities sector. Recent announcements from both companies include:

