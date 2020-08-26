Strategic Venue Partners Brings Wireless-Connectivity-as-a-Service to Market

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Strategic Venue Partners (SVP), the leading provider of in-building wireless-connectivity-as-a-service, has taken its place in the market in a big way. With major projects underway which include leading healthcare facilities, hospitality resorts and retail venues, SVP has quietly been extending its footprint across the United States. Ready to finally share some of these victories with the broader market, SVP has launched a new and improved website, including tools such as an interactive ROI calculator and information on the company's services and solutions.

SVP offers what the company refers to as, "wireless-connectivity-as-a-service": the company implements and oversees technology solutions, from design and integration to capital investment. In today's connected world, a fast, nimble and reliable network that meets modern bandwidth demands is as essential as any other utility. SVP's ongoing monitoring & maintenance and technology roadmap planning ensures that its customers' buildings are future-proofed to meet the demands of tomorrow. SVP's full-service, turnkey offering is the essential fourth utility that can help fuel the success of all businesses.

SVP's dedicated team has over 25 years of experience in all aspects of wireless infrastructure development as well as capital-market finance. The team's expertise includes in-building distributed network systems (DNS) and outdoor macro systems.

"The team at SVP has been working hard since inception in 2017," said Justin Marron, CEO for SVP. "We offer our clients complete transparency during all phases of our partnership, making us a team you can trust with your venue's connectivity needs."

SVP's managed services solution takes the financial burden of costly capital expenditures with uncertain future costs and converts it to a fixed operating expense. SVP manages and coordinates all relationships with key stakeholders at the venue, wireless service providers, equipment manufacturers, integrators and technical service providers. This model allows venue owners to free up valuable financial and human capital, so that it can be deployed into essential parts of the business. Companies can try the SVP ROI calculator to see the tangible value that SVP's managed service solution can bring to their core businesses.

To learn more about SVP's connectivity-as-a-service solutions, visit the company's new website at www.strategicvenue.com .

About SVP

Strategic Venue Partners (SVP) is the leading provider of in-building wireless connectivity-as-a-service. SVP is transforming wireless connectivity by partnering directly with venues to develop, install, own and operate customized in-building wireless systems, like distributed antenna systems, Wi-Fi, Public Safety Systems, fiber assets, internet protocol television and citizens broadband radio service CBRS (OnGo®) private LTE. SVP's unique long-term approach to developing critical infrastructure removes the connectivity burden from enterprise businesses through meeting existing needs while also planning for future infrastructure changes and developments. Learn more about how SVP is transforming wireless connectivity at www.strategicvenue.com .

Media Contact:

Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA)

1-866-695-3629 ext. 30

[email protected]

SOURCE Strategic Venue Partners, LLC

Related Links

https://www.strategicvenue.com

