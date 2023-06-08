Strategic Venue Partners Expands Existing Debt Facility

News provided by

Strategic Venue Partners, LLC

08 Jun, 2023, 09:00 ET

Expansion to Fuel SVP's Ability to Meet Growing Demand for Critical Wireless Infrastructure by Venue Owners

GREENWICH, Conn., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Strategic Venue Partners (SVP), the leading provider of in-building wireless connectivity-as-a-service, has successfully upsized and amended its existing syndicated debt facility with TD Securities as lead left arranger on the financing. The facility will be used to fund future wireless infrastructure development with new and existing venue customers. The original commercial lending facility closed on January 26, 2021. 

The terms of the facility are highly competitive for a corporate line of credit of this type and quantum. Interest is payable at the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) along with an attractive credit margin that has remained consistent from the initial facility in 2021. The tenure of the amended debt facility is for five years to May 2028.

"This transaction is a major milestone that will enable SVP to continue to meet the growing demand for de-risked, long-term, managed wireless infrastructure as a service solutions with an efficient capital structure solution," says Justin Marron, CEO of SVP. "We look forward to the continued ability to transform wireless connectivity solutions for our customers through our unique managed service solution fueled by the confidence and financial backing of our partners at TD Securities and beyond."

SVP is backed by Tiger Infrastructure Partners, an innovative private equity firm focused on providing transformational growth capital to middle market infrastructure companies.

To learn more about SVP's in-building wireless connectivity solutions and to follow the latest news, visit www.strategicvenue.com.

About SVP
Strategic Venue Partners (SVP) is the leading provider of in-building wireless connectivity-as-a-service. SVP is transforming wireless connectivity by partnering directly with venues to develop, install, own and operate customized in-building wireless systems, like Distributed Antenna Systems, Wi-Fi, Public Safety Systems, Fiber, Internet Protocol Television, Real Time Location Services and Citizens Broadband Radio Service CBRS (OnGo®) private LTE. SVP's unique long-term approach to developing critical infrastructure removes the connectivity burden from enterprise businesses through meeting existing needs while also planning for future infrastructure changes and developments. Learn more about how SVP is transforming wireless connectivity at www.strategicvenue.com.

About Tiger Infrastructure Partners 
Tiger Infrastructure Partners is an innovative private equity firm focused on providing transformational growth capital to middle market infrastructure companies. Tiger's value-add approach targets growth investments across the Digital Infrastructure, Energy Transition and Transportation sectors in North America and Europe, where Tiger believes strong tailwinds are driving demand for new infrastructure. Tiger maintains offices in New York and London. For more information, visit www.tigerinfrastructure.com.

Media Contact:
Megan Wesley
[email protected]

SOURCE Strategic Venue Partners, LLC

Also from this source

Strategic Venue Partners Expands Leadership Team to Meet Surging Demand for Wireless Connectivity and In-Building Infrastructure

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.