Strategic Vision's 2023 ReCon X: Research Directors Assemble for AI, EVs, and the Customer Journey

News provided by

Strategic Vision

12 Oct, 2023, 08:00 ET

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Strategic Vision wrapped up its tenth annual Research Convention -- ReCon X -- in Anaheim, California, this past week at the Disneyland Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, culminating with a tour of mobility and innovation led by former Disney Imagineer Fireball Tim Lawrence.

For the past ten years, Strategic Vision has hosted its annual ReCon event to gather key automotive stakeholders for insightful presentations about the state of the automotive industry, including electric vehicles, the role of charging infrastructure in EV adoption and rejection, and critical developments in the EV space underway in the Chinese market that may have significant implications in the United States. SV also shared insights from its Used Vehicle Experience Study (UVES), now in its second year as the only syndicated survey of owners of previously-owned used cars and light trucks in the US.

ReCon X attendees also participated in a review of SV's New Vehicle Experience Study (NVES), the largest, most comprehensive survey of owners of new cars and light trucks in the US market. These lively discussions inform the study's design for its 30th year in an unparalleled way, giving the market intelligence teams at major US automotive manufacturers a level of participation and consideration unmatched by other research groups.

Strategic Vision is excited to launch the 2024 NVES later this year and thanks its attendees for sharing their time and insights with both SV and each other.

For details about Strategic Vision, ReCon, NVES, and more, please contact Christopher Chaney at (858) 576-7141.

SOURCE Strategic Vision

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.