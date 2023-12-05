Strategically Seamless: New Orum and Apollo Integration Supercharges Sales Capabilities

Orum

05 Dec, 2023, 09:45 ET

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Orum, the AI-powered live conversation platform, with Apollo, the leading go-to-market (GTM) solution for sales and marketing teams, today announced a powerful integration – one that promises users more revenue-generating conversations with prospects, less tool switching, and more efficiency. The Apollo and Orum partnership brings AI-powered conversations on top of market-leading sales intelligence.

"We're excited to expand our suite of integrations to include Apollo," said Orum CEO Jason Dorfman. "As one of the fastest growing and widely used sales technologies, this collaboration with Apollo unlocks endless possibilites for our mutual customers and the sales industry as a whole."

"Using Orum feels like strapping yourself into a rocketship," said Josh Garrison, VP of Content Marketing and Product Education at Apollo. "It skyrocketed the number of conversations and meetings my team had with our ideal buyers. With Apollo's world-leading mobile number data, this is a massive level-up for any sales team."

Integrating Apollo and Orum means increased productivity, reduced errors, and improved efficiency for sales teams everywhere. With Apollo's data, sales teams get more of the right contacts to reach out to at the right time. Paired with Orum's AI-powered live conversation platform, sales teams can unlock more conversations and book more meetings over the phone, helping teams accomplish revenue goals at a time of rapid change in the GTM landscape.

"Outbound prospecting is the engine that drives revenue," says Colin Specter, Orum's VP of Sales. "I am particularly excited about this collaboration's impact for our users. The synergy between Orum and Apollo equips sales professionals with the tools they need to prospect smarter, engage more effectively, and ultimately drive greater success in their outreach efforts."

To learn more, read the Orum + Apollo blog announcement here.

About Orum
Orum is the leading live conversation platform leveraging AI to supercharge sales teams. Orum automates repetitive tasks associated with calling, instantly connecting sales reps with prospects, and provides insights and analytics managers need for coaching while saving reps hours per day. Orum optimizes sales teams' workflow with seamless integrations into their existing tech stack, all with enterprise-grade security. 

To learn more, visit www.orum.com.

About Apollo
Apollo.io is the leading go-to-market solution for revenue teams, trusted by over 500,000 companies and millions of users globally, from rapidly growing startups to some of the world's largest enterprises. Apollo.io provides sales and marketing teams with easy access to verified contact data for over 270 million B2B contacts, along with tools to engage and convert these contacts in one unified platform. By helping revenue professionals find the most accurate contact information and automating the outreach process, Apollo.io turns prospects into customers.

To learn more, visit www.apollo.io.

SOURCE Orum

News Releases in Similar Topics

