Strategically valuable content business, Webretailer, acquired by Adventrum

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Launched in 2003, Webretailer.com is the world's leading resource for businesses selling through online marketplaces like Amazon, eBay, and more. Over the years, the site has built incredible trust with its audience. Webretailer helps more than a million yearly visitors with guides, news, ratings, and reviews of everything related to selling on online marketplaces.

Adventrum CEO Kristoffer Lindström said, "Webretailer will be a splendid addition to our growing B2B lead-performance sites portfolio here at Adventrum. It has a clear focus on the e-commerce niche, which we find highly interesting. The previous owner has done tremendous work growing the site into a leading resource for online business selling, and we are excited to bring our expertise to grow and expand the site further." Lindström was pleased to partner with FE International again as this is their second acquisition through the advisory firm. "We are very satisfied with the process and the work FE has put into the process of closing this deal. The partnership with FE is much appreciated as they show great professionalism every step of the way."

Founder of Webretailer Andy Geldman will now focus his extensive experience on assisting other businesses in the content and e-commerce space. "After 18 years of running Webretailer I'm excited to announce that my business has been acquired by Adventrum. I am looking forward to leveraging my many years of experience in the e–commerce world to help other businesses in the industry."

FE International served as the sole sell-side M&A advisor on the acquisition of Webretailer. "We believe this is an excellent business and are confident it will continue to perform well within Adventrum's portfolio," said Thomas Smale, CEO of FE International. "It was a pleasure working with both parties and we appreciate their professional approach and the flexibility needed to get the deal across the finish line."

To discuss other businesses FE may be representing or to begin a complimentary business valuation, reach out to their team via their website, FEInternational.com.

About Adventrum

Adventrum, a subsidiary of Marketzoo International, was founded through a series of ambitious acquisitions in late 2020. The company owns and operates a variety of digital companies aimed at the B2B performance marketing space.

About FE International

FE International is an award-winning global M&A advisor of SaaS, e-commerce and content businesses, with over 1,100 closed transactions.

Founded in 2010, FE is known for its extensive network of pre-qualified international investors. Its team includes experts in exit planning, valuation, accounting, legal and more.

FE serves clients worldwide with headquarters in New York and regional offices in Miami, San Francisco and London. It was named one of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies in 2021 and 2020 by The Financial Times and is also a three-time Inc. 5000 company.

Press Contact

Kevin Oh

+1 (800) 403 9067

https://feinternational.com/

SOURCE FE International