StrategicSource, Inc. Announces New Service to Combat Inflation and Declining Sales: The Dealer Profit Alliance

The best dealers in the industry need to generate $100 in revenue to bring $5 to the bottom line. Yet for every $100 saved in expenses, $99 hits the bottom line.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- StrategicSource, Inc. is excited to announce its new program for auto dealers called the Dealer Profit Alliance. Moderated by Brian Marshall, members will benefit from covering multiple expense categories a month using benchmarking data to cut expenses and put money back into their bottom line. This new service will be offered starting November 11th, 2024, with monthly virtual meetings revealing over 200 ways to save money.

Doug Austin, Founder, and Chairman at StrategicSource noticed dealers struggling to combat slowing sales with increasing expenses. He created the Dealer Profit Alliance to display how StrategicSource's resources can increase revenue. With Brian Marshall as a moderator with retail automotive experience, StrategicSource is confident they have what dealers need.

"Interest rates have decreased but they still won't be hitting the auto industry for a while," says Doug. "I knew it was time to offer a new approach to dealers that saves time without sacrificing custom analyses and crucial benchmarking data."

Brian Marshall is Co-Founder of DriveLine Automotive Advisors and provides outsourced and consultative solutions to the automotive retail industry at a fraction of the cost of a full-time CFO. With over 20 years of experience first as a small business owner, and later as a Senior Financial Executive for two of the largest dealership groups in the United States, Brian specializes in bringing big-company solutions to family- and PE-owned dealership groups he is a Certified Public Accountant with an MBA.

"As someone with an extensive background in the auto industry, I understand why dealers are getting frustrated," says Brian. "That's why we are so excited to give this low-cost option to the industry. Benchmarking data is not something dealers have access to, and it's a huge game changer for cutting costs."

The Dealer Profit Alliance is geared towards dealers who overspend by 25% on indirect expenses. This could be tens of thousands of dollars lost every year. By building a community of dealers facing similar issues, groups can share information and solutions. StrategicSource's Dealer Profit Alliance promotes creativity, education, and practical solutions for its clients.

Now is a valuable time for dealers to aggressively cut indirect expenses.

About StrategicSource, Inc.

Most auto dealers lose profit each month by overpaying for expenses. Indirect expenses required to run a business can cause auto dealers to spend 25% more than they should. But when StrategicSource becomes your purchasing department, you keep more of the money you make. StrategicSource will help reduce unnecessary spending so you can put money back into your bottom line. They have helped hundreds of companies save millions. To learn more about StrategicSource go to https://strategicsource.com/.

