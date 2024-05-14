Strategies for Smarter Direct Mail Campaigns Amid Postal Rate Hikes

PHOENIX, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Postage rates are increasing again, and that means many companies are keeping an eye on their postage costs. National direct mail company Mailing.com shares strategies to help companies save money on direct mail while still meeting their marketing goals amid ongoing postal rate increases.

Above is a chart that covers the postage rate increases from the > past six years, 2018 to 2024.

Starting in January 2018 the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) gained authority from the Postal Regulatory Commission for annual rate hikes. The USPS gained additional authority for bi-annual rate hikes beginning January 2021. Regular price hikes are seen as essential to fulfill Postmaster General Louis DeJoy's Delivering for America plan, aiming for USPS's financial stability.

Over the past seven years there have been eight postage increases and rates have risen an average of 33.4% (for First Class Presort, Non-Profits, and Marketing Mail). Upcoming increases over the next two years are much more aggressive with projected 7.8% increases coming in July of 2024 and 2025 and 2.2% in January 2025 and 2026. On April 9, 2024, USPS announced the next price change will take effect on July 14, 2024.

"Addressing the upcoming postage rate hike – and minimizing its impact – is our immediate concern, but it's not enough," said Craig Hauer, CEO of Mailing.com. "We also want to help companies future-proof their direct mail strategies to lessen the impact of upcoming postage rate increases."

There are several ways companies can adjust their direct mail approach to reduce overall costs, including ensuring quality data, segmenting their audience, redesigning mail pieces, streamlining workflows, and optimizing their mailing processes. Mailing.com works closely with their clients to identify cost-savings opportunities throughout the process from initial data gathering to final mailbox delivery.

For more information about revising direct mail strategy to reduce the impact of postage rate increases, download our ungated whitepaper at https://www.mailing.com/postage-rate-reset/

About Mailing.com: Mailing.com is a third-generation, family-owned print and mail company that has been serving customers for nearly 60 years. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Mailing.com provides printing and mailing services for direct mail projects of all sizes and complexities, including major national brands sending millions of mailers across the country.

SOURCE Mailing.com