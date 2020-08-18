Strategies to maximise the returns on first-phase 5G deployment

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05950947/?utm_source=PRN







The analyst has published over 60 5G-related deliverables in the past year. This report distils the main arguments and research findings to provide a strategic analysis of the diverse technology and service landscape for decision makers, with easy navigation to in-depth resources.



This report answers the following questions.

What have been the main commercial successes and failures of 5G so far?

How is 5G affecting operator capex and opex?

To what extent is 5G driving adoption of digital platforms, or vice versa?

Is 5G a catalyst for significant disruption for established vendors and/or operators?

Which are the most important consumer use cases in the 5G model for the early 2020s?

What needs to be done to unlock enterprise and IoT potential for 5G?



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05950947/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.





Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

