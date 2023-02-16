Strategies Wealth Advisors Transitions to Become Innovia Wealth

New brand identity for Michigan's fastest-growing RIA reflects changes in wealth management as well as the firm's commitment to innovation and providing clients with a viable path forward

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In order to better reflect changes in the wealth management landscape and the firm's continued evolution and growth, Strategies Wealth Advisors has re-branded as Innovia Wealth. The firm remains committed to delivering personalized, insightful financial planning and investment advice to entrepreneurs, high-net-worth families, and nonprofits while also providing an exceptional level of service. With $1.5 billion in assets under management, Innovia Wealth consistently evolves to provide the future of wealth management to clients today, and as a result was named the fastest growing RIA in Michigan by Citywire last year.

"A lot has changed in wealth management since I founded Strategies Wealth Advisors in 2007. Over the last 16 years, we've grown in size and scope, by adding professional staff, adopting new technologies, broadening our offerings, and finding new ways to better serve our clients," said Michael Berkemeier, RFC, Managing Director & Founder of Innovia Wealth. "As far as the families we work with are concerned, the only thing changing is our name. They can rest assured that our fiduciary mindset and steadfast commitment to their financial well-being remains the same as is has been since the start of our relationship."

"We chose the name Innovia because it reflects our commitment to innovation, joined with the word "via," which means the "way" or "path"," said Aaron Veldheer, JD, MBA, Managing Director & Chief Investment Officer at Innovia Wealth. "Proven ideas become innovation when they can be replicated reliably on a meaningful scale at practical costs. We work every day to innovate our clients' financial lives better and provide a path forward that will allow them to realize their dreams."

Innovia Wealth continues to use the team-based approach that made Strategies Wealth Advisors so successful. The team's wide-ranging expertise in financial planning, tax management, legal, and estate considerations provide multiple angles to view the opportunities available to clients and allow for the delivery of holistic solutions. Innovia Wealth's clients benefit from the knowledge and experience of professionals with a wide range of credentials, including JDs, CPAs, MBAs, CFP®s, CLU®s, ChFC®s, and other designations that ensure the diverse skill sets required to holistically serve clients' needs are addressed.

Although Innovia Wealth has a broad client base, the firm believes that entrepreneurs and their families are the backbone of the American economy, and so, specializes in serving business owners and their families by providing strategies and implementations to assist in succession planning, in addition to traditional wealth management practices.

As a registered investment advisory firm, Innovia Wealth's professionals act in a fiduciary capacity, meaning clients' interests come first, always. Innovia is compensated only for the advice, services, and solutions the firm provides, with no competing priorities or outside incentives.

Innovia Wealth, formerly Strategies Wealth Advisors, is an independent registered investment advisor and wealth management firm based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, with an additional office in Chicago, Illinois. Founded as a boutique wealth management firm in 2007, Innovia's mission is to provide expert advice and individualized recommendations built on deep personal relationships, in order to provide clients with a better wealth management experience. The firm offers a wide range of services including financial planning, investment management, exit planning, tax & legal support, estate planning, and retirement advice, and looks to help clients achieve their financial goals through a thoroughly integrated approach that combines investment management and financial planning solutions to meet each client's needs.

