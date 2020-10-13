Strategikon Launches Two New Business Operation Services To Provide Fast Relief For Intense Clinical Budget Season

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 13 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Strategikon Pharma announced that it is expanding the service offerings for their Clinical Maestro™ business operations platform with two timely offerings. Strategikon provides a SaaS product license for Clinical Maestro clinical trial RFP planning and budgeting, which includes implementation and training. Due to the effects of the pandemic, clinical trial pipelines have been disrupted by delays and changes to trial designs, increasing the use of remote technologies and tasks. Many sponsors find themselves swamped with budgeting and planning. For sponsors short on time or resources, Strategikon's new service options provide deep expertise for immediate relief.

These two new services offer a Full-Service model and an Operator model. The new Operator model consists of assigning trained experts to assist, or directly operate the Sponsor's instance of Clinical Maestro to expedite the output delivery. This Operator model is geared towards Biopharmaceutical sponsors who operate at high speed and may not have the trained staff available or the time to run clinical plans, budgets or RFP in Clinical Maestro. Our experts will work remotely, as an extension of the Sponsor's team, to quickly deliver the outputs the Sponsor require.

A more robust model is the Clinical Maestro Full Service offering in which the Services team performs the analysis on Strategikon's internal system (no software purchase required) and provides the Sponsor with a baseline budget and alternative scenarios, depending on the Sponsor's requirement. This full-service option allows the Sponsor to rapidly develop a budget with 95% accuracy and associated scenarios without investing into software licensing and personnel training.

"These service offerings come at a crucial time when sponsors are planning budgets and rapid decision making is critical," said Anca Copaescu, Chief Executive Officer of Strategikon Pharma. "Many sponsors are simply too busy to learn new software, or find technology software implementation daunting, especially when the timelines are pressing. The Operator Model accelerates the Sponsor's technology adoption by bringing trained software experts into the customer's instance to supplement and train their staff. For smaller biotechs especially, the Full-Service Model is very appealing. The Sponsor provides the assumptions for a clinical budget scenario and the Clinical Maestro Services Team runs the study assumptions through our modeling engine to produce accurate analyses and reports for management review in record time, as much as 80% faster, something the classic Excel simply can't do!"

About Clinical Maestro™ by Strategikon Pharma

Clinical Maestro is the cloud-based platform that modernizes outsourcing for clinical programs. It enables all participants in clinical trials, Sponsor Companies, Vendors and Service Providers, to plan studies, model and manage clinical contracts in an entirely systematic way. Budget, source and manage, faster, more accurately, and with less effort. For more information, please visit www.clinicalmaestro.com.

