Strategikon Pharma Appoints Farah Ahmad as Chief Commercial Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Strategikon Pharma, developer of a novel clinical trial planning, budgeting, outsourcing and vendor management tool Clinical MaestroTM, has announced the appointment of Farah Ahmad as their new CCO. In this role, Farah will be responsible for strategy and implementation for market access and business development. Farah will report directly to founder and CEO Anca Copaescu.

Farah is a strategic and entrepreneurial business development leader with strong experience building successful sales teams, motivating top performers and driving growth in the clinical development segment. She joins Strategikon from Syneos Health, where she held the position of Senior Vice President, Global Business Development Leader for their Early Phase business unit.

Anca Copaescu, CEO of Strategikon Pharma said:

"I am delighted that Farah will be joining our team at such an exciting time for the Company. I look forward to working with her on the commercialization of Clinical MaestroTM as we strive to deliver efficiency and savings to both drug development and service organizations through the automation and modernization of key business processes."

Farah Ahmad commented:

"I am thrilled to be joining Strategikon Pharma and share their vision for the simplification of the clinical trial planning and outsourcing process. I am exceptionally moved by the potential of Clinical MaestroTM, a completely unique and elegant web-based tool with the power to streamline procurement and refocus the industry's energy on clinical trial execution."

Mark Di Ianni, Chairman of the Board of Directors said:

"Farah is a key and proven addition to the leadership team, at a time when our initial introduction of the software is creating tremendous interest with Pharma Sponsors and CROs. I know that she will make great contributions to the success of the Company."

About Strategikon Pharma

Strategikon Pharma is orchestrating next generation business applications to revolutionize clinical trial financial planning and sourcing processes. Through universal adoption and intuitive technology, we are committed to driving radical efficiencies through greater transparency and more effective communication between biopharmaceutical companies and providers. Clinical Maestro™ is a cloud-based software solution to more intelligently forecast, procure and manage complex clinical programs.

For more information, please visit www.strategikonpharma.com.

SOURCE Strategikon Pharma

Related Links

http://www.strategikonpharma.com

