Strategist Behind Republicans for the Rule of Law and The Bulwark, Launches New Communications Firm

WASHINGTON, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Sarah Longwell announced the formation and launch of Longwell Partners, Inc. (LPI), a full-service communications firm based in Washington, D.C. Longwell is a former Partner and Senior Vice President at Berman and Company.

Longwell is joined in the new venture by Barry Rubin, Carson Putnam, Chris Herbert, and Ben Parker, as well as The Bulwark Executive Editor Jonathan V. Last.

Longwell is a Co-Founder, along with Bill Kristol, of the organization Defending Democracy Together and spokeswoman for its flagship project, Republicans for the Rule of Law. In addition to being Publisher of The Bulwark, she is also Chief Strategist for its parent organization, Republic Affairs (formerly, Defending Democracy Together Institute), a 501(c)3 nonprofit dedicated to strengthening our country's core values and institutions.

A long-time Republican strategist and former national board chair of the Log Cabin Republicans, Longwell launched her new firm to harness this unprecedented moment of political realignment and focus on solving some of the country's most intractable problems such as immigration, erosion of core democratic values, and political polarization.

Longwell Partners CEO Sarah Longwell released the following statement regarding her new venture:

This political moment demands more than working to advance narrow partisan interests. The country is facing a series of policy and political decisions that will decide the character of the nation for the next several decades. Longwell Partners will lead campaigns and projects that require engaging stakeholders and building coalitions that transcend party or tribal lines.

Beginning January 1, 2020, Longwell Partners will be located at 925 15th Street NW, Washington, DC 20005.

