Strategus Joins Interactive Advertising Bureau

DENVER, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ad-tech managed services platform Strategus has joined the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB), the global trade association for the digital media and marketing industries. After pioneering the first programmatic TV advertising campaign five years ago, Strategus executives will contribute their unique expertise by serving on several technical standards committees.

Recently named to the Inc. 5000 for the third year in a row, fast-growing Strategus lends its voice to improve the interactive ecosystem at this historic moment of peak media disruption, and new era of leadership with the IAB's appointment of David Cohen to CEO this week.

"I've looked up to the IAB my whole career, so we're thrilled to engage and give back to our industry," said Joel Cox, Strategus co-founder and EVP. "Strategus and our clients have gained from the IAB's guiding light on standards, and with the dramatic increase in digital streaming, the need for a unified body of creative, financial and measurement specifications for brands, agencies and content providers has never been greater."

Strategus executives will participate in several IAB working groups:

Joel Cox – Advanced TV Committee

– Advanced TV Committee Dan Ferguson – CFO Council

– CFO Council Brandy Lopez – Digital Video Committee

"Strategus has been running programmatic CTV campaigns longer than anyone, and as we grow, we're now compelled to collaborate with our peers and bring our best-practice experience to the table," said David Miles, Strategus co-founder and CEO. "We're looking forward to serving alongside the industry's most influential brands, and bring more value to the consumer experience. With more first-party data and supply-side transparency, everyone should be able to play by the same rules in the Wild West of the open web."

Strategus was founded in Denver in 2014. The company pioneered the first programmatic OTT/CTV advertising campaign the following year. The Strategus Managed Services Platform produces real-time automated campaigns that instantly deliver custom, audience-targeted messages to CTVs and other internet-connected devices. Strategus leads innovation in data-driven OTT targeting, attribution, optimization, reporting and analysis across all advertising inventories including display, paid search, paid social and email. For more information, please visit www.strategus.com. Media contact: John Metzger, [email protected], 303-641-1062.

SOURCE Strategus

