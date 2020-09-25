Strategus Named To Denver Business Journal Fast 50

DENVER, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Denver Business Journal has named ad-tech managed services platform Strategus to its 2020 Fast 50 list of fastest growing private companies in Colorado.

With dramatic 250-percent year-over-year revenue gains, Strategus recently achieved similar recognition in the national spotlight with its inclusion on the Inc. 5000 for the third year in a row. Strategus has risen quickly into the top-third tier of the prestigious nationwide listing.

"Being recognized as one of the fastest-growing businesses by The Denver Business Journal is especially satisfying since Colorado leads the nation in producing outstanding entrepreneurs and some of the most innovative companies in the world," said David Miles, Strategus CEO. "Building value for our clients through programmatic Over-the-Top Connected Television (OTT/CTV) advertising campaigns – a service that didn't exist five years ago – reflects that rare ability to identify opportunities, take the risks to pursue them, and execute a successful business plan."

Almost 30 years ago, Miles started MilesBrand, a real estate marketing agency in Denver. In 2012, he teamed up with Joel Cox, who had been fast-tracking his career as one of the advertising industry's leading digital strategists. Together, they founded Strategus in 2014 and ran that first programmatic OTT/CTV campaign the following year.

"We started the revolution right here in our hometown of Denver, so we're honored to be recognized as one of Colorado's fastest-growing companies," said EVP Cox. "After only five years, we have more experience running state-of-the art programmatic, data-driven CTV campaigns than anyone in the world. With our great team, technology and industry partnerships, we expect to gain even more ground in 2021 and in the years to come."

About Strategus

Strategus was founded in Denver in 2014. The Strategus Managed Services Platform produces real-time automated campaigns that instantly deliver custom, audience-targeted messages to CTVs and other internet-connected devices. Strategus leads innovation in data-driven OTT targeting, attribution, optimization, reporting and analysis across all advertising inventories including display, paid search, paid social and email. Serving clients coast to coast, the Inc. 5000 company's strategic team combines proprietary algorithms, AI and high-touch personal service to ensure that brands and agencies achieve maximum reach and results with the highest standards of brand safety and consumer trust.

