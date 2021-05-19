Strategy and Communications Agency BPCM Appoints François Souchet as Global Head of Sustainability and Impact

Souchet joins BPCM from The Ellen MacArthur Foundation, where he led the Make Fashion Circular initiative. Under his guidance, the program became a disruptive force within the fashion industry, championing circularity. Souchet worked with the BPCM team during his time at the foundation.

BPCM is considered the leading global strategic consulting and communications agency for fashion and lifestyle brands, with offices in New York, Los Angeles and London, and partners worldwide. Vanessa von Bismarck and Carrie Ellen Phillips founded the agency in 1999, with partners Ali Taekman joining in 2004 and Julian Vogel in 2017. BPCM is the first lifestyle agency to have formalized its sustainability practice in response to growing industry needs.

The addition of Souchet constitutes a pivotal hire for BPCM, for which sustainability has become the fastest growing practice across all agency specializations including fashion, CPG, beauty & wellness, wine, travel, material sciences, private equity and NGOs, helping to implement science-led and impact-based decision making, ethical supply chains and waste reduction.

Souchet stated, "I am passionate about driving purposeful transformation to solve today's most pressing issues. At the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, I worked to orchestrate such transformations at the industry level, creating alignment behind a shared vision and initiating collaborations to achieve faster progress. At BPCM, I look forward to supporting individual companies in crafting ambitious strategies alongside a plan to get there—with objectives, evaluation points along the way, and internal and external communications programs. We will also identify and connect with the right partners to deliver against this plan."

