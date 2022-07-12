Strategy and Innovation Consultancy UPLAND Adds Nonprofit Practice, Brings Foresight-Led Approach to Help Organizations Drive Social Impact







ANN ARBOR, Mich., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UPLAND announced the launch of its nonprofit strategy practice, centered on collaborating with organizations to envision and shape their futures. The firm is bringing its cross-industry experience and future-focused methodologies to mission-driven clients, helping create and activate organizational growth strategies that deliver lasting impact for people, communities, and the planet.

Senior Consultant and Nonprofit Strategist Katie Sulau has joined the organization to play a leading role in the new practice area. In this capacity, Sulau will lead a range of projects and client engagements, from developing and delivering long-term strategic growth plans, to more specific strategies related to growing and sustaining mission-driven organizations, including branding, partnerships, and board development initiatives.

Sulau has fifteen years of experience in the nonprofit sector, serving within organizations and as an outside advisor. She's coordinated national campaigns, redesigned finances and operations for multi-million-dollar NGOs, coached nonprofit leaders, and facilitated strategic planning for groups of all sizes.

"Nonprofit organizations are doing the hard work to fight for a better world no matter what, and UPLAND is here to help those organizations achieve their big goals and grow their impact," Sulau said. "We are a team of curious people who care deeply about helping organizations innovate and thrive in a world that's constantly changing. I'm delighted to be a part of this team and eager to be inspired by all of the work our clients are doing in the field."

Phil Roos, Founder and CEO of UPLAND added, "Having recently rebranded from Great Lakes GrowthWorks to UPLAND, we knew the time was right to elevate our existing nonprofit business to its own practice area. While mission-driven project work has always been an important part of what we do, we want to augment our efforts in this space, to better support organizations dedicated to achieving positive impact and change. As part of this, I could not be more thrilled to have Katie onboard. She brings deep knowledge and expertise in the nonprofit sector and is already adding tremendous value for our clients."

About Upland

UPLAND is a strategy, innovation, and branding consultancy headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI. Founded in 2015 as Great Lakes GrowthWorks, UPLAND has rapidly expanded by leveraging its unique foresight-led approach to envisioning the future, uncovering robust opportunity areas, and co-creating high-impact solutions. UPLAND serves established (Fortune 500), middle market, early stage, mission-driven, and nonprofit clients who are eager and ready to disrupt their ecosystems and achieve transformational growth. The firm's mission is grounded in the belief that thriving client organizations will have a greater ability to make a difference in the world and achieve their own impact-driven purpose.

