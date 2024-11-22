Strategy Consulting Market to Expand by USD 121.2 Billion (2024-2028), Driven by Demand for Enhanced Digital Customer Experience, AI Transforming the Market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on market trends - The global strategy consulting market size is estimated to grow by USD 121.2 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 23.3% during the forecast period. Rising need for improved customer digital experience is driving market growth, with a trend towards consulting firm selection process. However, increased risks related to data security and privacy poses a challenge. Key market players include A.T. Kearney Inc., Accenture Plc, Bain and Co. Inc., Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp., Boston Consulting Group Inc., Capgemini Service SAS, CGI Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Ernst and Young Global Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., KPMG International Ltd., Marsh and McLennan Companies Inc., McKinsey and Co., Oracle Corp., PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Roland Berger Holding GmbH, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and The Hackett Group Inc..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global strategy consulting market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered End-user (Large enterprises and SMEs), Type (Business strategy consulting, Operations consulting, Investment consulting, and Technology consulting), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The strategy consulting market is thriving with trends like management consulting, staff optimization, and corporate sustainability. Consulting firms provide expert advice on digital business models, digital strategy, business model innovation, and digital transformation. SaaS, intelligent automation, artificial intelligence, IoT, Blockchain, and disruptive technologies are shaping the future of professional services. Security concerns are a major focus, including data security, data breaches, and cyber security regulations. Healthcare, ecommerce, and customer purchasing patterns are driving innovation. Strategy consulting services offer domain expertise in areas like organizational strategy, economic policy, IT and telecommunication, and customer relationship management. Risk management is crucial, with risk identification and assessment being key components. Strategy consultants help large enterprises make high-level decisions, develop operational strategies, and leverage digital channels for brand experience. Consultants bring valuable insights to startup projects and offer assurance technology platforms and digital transaction management solutions.

Strategy consulting firms face new challenges in the market as customers shift towards online research for selecting consultants. With the availability of fast and cost-effective Internet databases, clients can easily identify subject-matter experts (SMEs) based on their specific requirements. This trend eliminates the traditional reliance on referrals and hiring based on domain expertise. Even well-established firms with long-standing reputations can be overshadowed by smaller businesses offering specialized knowledge. The consulting industry continues to evolve, requiring firms to adapt to this digital transformation to remain competitive.

Market Challenges

Strategy consulting services play a crucial role in helping businesses navigate complex challenges. In today's dynamic business landscape, management consulting firms provide expert advice on various areas including staff optimization, corporate sustainability, and digital business models. Digital strategy, business model innovation, and digital transformation are key focus areas. Consulting firms assist large enterprises in adopting disruptive technologies like SaaS, intelligent automation, Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, Blockchain, and more. However, there are challenges such as security concerns, risk management, and assurance technology platforms. In healthcare, digital transaction management and customer relationship management are essential. Ecommerce and customer purchasing patterns require strategic focus. Professional consultants bring domain expertise to the table, helping organizations make high-level decisions on operational strategies, digital channels, brand experience, and data security. With the increasing importance of cyber security regulations, risk identification and data security breaches are critical issues. Consulting firms also help startups with their projects and provide management training in IT and telecommunication.

Cloud-based marketing automation software is a popular solution for managing marketing consulting due to its convenience and cost-effectiveness. However, the use of cloud services comes with risks. Organizations must ensure the security and reliability of cloud providers before transferring confidential information. The loss of data control increases dependency on cloud computing services. The potential for information leakage raises concerns regarding infrastructure security, access control, risk management, auditing and logging, and regulatory and legislative compliance. It is crucial for strategy consulting firms to address these issues to maintain client trust and protect sensitive data.

Segment Overview

This strategy consulting market report extensively covers market segmentation by

End-user 1.1 Large enterprises

1.2 SMEs Type 2.1 Business strategy consulting

2.2 Operations consulting

2.3 Investment consulting

2.4 Technology consulting Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Large enterprises- The large enterprises segment is a significant part of the global strategy consulting market. Companies like McKinsey, Bain and Company, A.T. Kearney, and PricewaterhouseCoopers provide strategy formulation assistance to large enterprises. Strategy consulting offers large businesses a fresh perspective, innovative methods, and a competitive edge. These consulting firms help create sustainable competitive advantage and profitability through forward-looking business strategies. They build alignment within organizations and offer industry-specific solutions for strategic challenges, including market assessment, scenario planning, strategic planning process design, and alliance management. The availability of these services for large enterprises contributes to the growth of this segment.

Research Analysis

Strategy consulting is a specialized area of management consulting that focuses on helping businesses make high-level decisions and develop corporate strategies. In today's rapidly changing business landscape, strategy consulting services are more crucial than ever. Consultants provide expert advice on various aspects of business operations, including staff optimization, corporate sustainability, digital business models, and customer relationship management. As businesses increasingly embrace ecommerce and digital channels, strategy consultants play a vital role in helping them adapt to disruptive technologies and automation. They help identify risks, such as data security breaches and cyber security regulations, and provide solutions to mitigate them. Moreover, strategy consultants bring domain expertise and a deep understanding of customer purchasing patterns to the table. They help businesses optimize their operations, develop operational strategies, and enhance brand experience through cloud-based marketing automation and other digital means. In the era of digital transformation, strategy consulting is essential for businesses looking to stay competitive and thrive in an ever-evolving market. Whether it's navigating complex security concerns or implementing innovative operational strategies, strategy consultants are the trusted advisors businesses turn to for guidance.

Market Research Overview

Strategy consulting is a specialized area of management consulting that focuses on helping organizations make high-level decisions and develop long-term plans for achieving their business objectives. This can include staff optimization, corporate sustainability, digital business models, and business model innovation. In today's digital age, digital strategy, digital transformation, and the adoption of disruptive technologies such as SaaS, intelligent automation, Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, Blockchain, and digital transaction management are key areas of focus. Consulting firms provide expert advice and domain expertise to large enterprises and startup projects, assisting with risk management, assurance technology platforms, and professional services. Digital channels, customer purchasing patterns, and ecommerce are also important areas of consideration. Security concerns, including data security, cyber security regulations, and risk identification, are increasingly crucial in the digital landscape. Organizational strategy, economic policy, and IT and telecommunication are additional areas of expertise. Strategy consultants help clients navigate the complexities of digital transformation, providing guidance on operational strategies, brand experience, and information security.

