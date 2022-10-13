Strategy Consulting Market to grow by USD 57.76 Bn by 2026, Rising need for improved customer digital experience to boost market growth - Technavio

Oct 13, 2022, 21:15 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The strategy consulting market in the Research & Consulting Services industry is expected to grow by USD 57.76 bn from 2021 to 2026. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the strategy consulting market will decelerate at a CAGR of 17.40%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The rising need for improved customer digital experience, maintaining sustainable competitive advantage, and strategy consulting firms providing custom-made solutions will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Free Sample Report.
- Organization size
- Large enterprises
- SMEs
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- MEA
- South America
North America will account for 36% of the market's growth over the forecasted timeframe. The US is North America's primary market for strategy consulting. The research provides a current review of the market's geographic distribution. Given its recent rapid growth, North America is anticipated to present a number of chances for market vendors to expand over the forecast period. Over the projected period, maintaining a durable competitive edge will help the strategy consulting market in North America thrive. Buy Sample Report.
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- A.T. Kearney
- Accenture Plc
- Bain and Co. Inc.
- Boston Consulting Group Inc.
- Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.
- Ernst & Young Global Ltd.
- Marsh and McLennan Companies Inc.
- McKinsey and Co.
- PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP
- Roland Berger Holding GmbH
Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Download Free Sample Report.
- Strategy Consulting Market size
- Strategy Consulting Market trends
- Strategy Consulting Market industry analysis
Market trends such as the rising need for improved customer digital experience is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as increased risks related to data security and privacy is may threaten the growth of the market.
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will assist strategy consulting market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the strategy consulting market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the strategy consulting market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of strategy consulting market vendors
|
Strategy Consulting Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Decelerate at a CAGR of 17.40%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$57.76 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
19.96
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 36%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
A.T. Kearney, Accenture Plc, Bain and Co. Inc., Boston Consulting Group Inc., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Ernst & Young Global Ltd., Marsh and McLennan Companies Inc., McKinsey and Co., PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, and Roland Berger Holding GmbH
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Organization size
- Market segments
- Comparison by Organization size
- Large enterprises - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- SMEs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Organization size
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- A.T. Kearney
- Accenture Plc
- Bain and Co. Inc.
- Boston Consulting Group Inc.
- Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.
- Ernst & Young Global Ltd.
- Marsh and McLennan Companies Inc.
- McKinsey and Co.
- PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP
- Roland Berger Holding GmbH
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
