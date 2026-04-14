Strategy Consulting Market to Reach $111.4 Billion by 2031, Growing at a CAGR of 11.6% - Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research indicated that demand in rapidly growing areas such as digital transformation consultancy or M&A support continue to drive the sector growth.

PORTLAND, Ore., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Strategy Consulting Market released by Allied Market Research. The report shows that the global strategy consulting industry was worth 38.4 billion dollars in 2021 and is predicted to be worth 111.4 billion dollars by 2031, resulting in a compound annual growth rate of 11.6% from 2022 to 2031.

The report presents a comprehensive analysis of market size, share, growth drivers, key segments, regional dynamics and emerging opportunities within the global strategy consulting field.

Market Size & Growth

The global strategy consulting market is growing significantly. An increasingly complicated business environment – signposted by rapid shifts in digitalization, uncertainty on all sides (eg. geopolitical problems) and remaking stakeholder expectations 'rules for success': this is driving such growth. Strategy consulting, a sector belonging to the wider cadre of management consultancy services, works with companies to develop and implement top-level business strategies that very directly affect revenue growth, competitive position and long-term sustainability.

According to the report from Allied Market Research, the 2021 market was characterized by a vast leap from 38.4 billion dollars and is on course to reach 111.4 billion in 2031. This robust trajectory – an annual rate of increase at 11.6% – demonstrates the ever-increasing need of corporations for professional strategic advisory, particularly in fields such as corporate strategy development, mergers and acquisitions consulting, digital strategy creation, organizational change plans. And yet the strategy consulting market maintains its momentum of steady growth, continuing to hold firm amidst sustained macro-economic headwinds and weakening deal flow at the start of early-cycle years.

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Key Market Insights

It is becoming apparent that several macro-level forces are driving change in the landscape of global strategy consulting. Thus we must acknowledge persistent demand from the market for specialized advisory services:

Digital Transformation & AI Integration: Enterprises across industries are actively accelerating their digital transformations. AI-driven data analytics, American-style generative AI tools and advanced scenario modeling – all become integral components to strategy consulting engagements. In 2024, about 20% of the total revenue of BCG was derived from AI-driven consulting services, indicating a drastic change in service delivery style across the whole industry.

Increasing Business Complexity: Geopolitical tensions, supply chain disruptions, regulatory reforms and inflation pressures have combined to dramatically increase the complexity faced by business leaders in pursuit of their global business strategies. This has produced an ongoing demand for top tier strategy consulting services and expertise from management consultant experts.

ESG & Sustainability Advisory: A new type of strategy consulting need is in focus, as environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards have risen in importance. For example, PwC has teamed up with platforms like Sphera to provide comprehensive ESG strategy and compliance advisory tailored for companies. Such examples demonstrate the industry's shift from traditional corporate strategy thinking into a broader spectrum of services.

Mergers and Acquisitions Advisory: Even though deal flow was down in the early part of 2025, worldwide M&A activity gained by 13% in 2024. Strategy consulting firms remain vital to the M&A lifecycle: they are vital in identifying opportunities (and then coming up with the business case), doing due diligence, bringing together the parts from two companies to one in new shape with different colors and dimensions.

Outcome-Oriented and Agile Consulting Models: Clients increasingly prefer to use pragmatic, realistic engagement models rather than the traditional time-and-materials billing. Project-based consulting tops the market with 45% share, but agile consulting has been gaining popularity as of late among born-digital organizations seeking iterative strategy development.

Market Segmentation

The strategy consulting market is segmented by service type, end-user, enterprise size, and consulting model. Each of these segments offers actionable intelligence for strategy service providers as they seek out today's competitive advantage.

By Service Type

The domain of strategic advisory services spans a broad range: executive consulting, corporate strategy across industries, the reformation of business models, economic policy advisory, and specialist advice on energy or chemistry. In terms of Management Consulting Categories alone, Strategy and Operations (focused on integrated business operations) is another winning player in this segment, acquiring a market share of over 35% by leveraging its high enterprise demand for cost optimization programs, efficiency improvements, and growth strategy execution (Exhibit 2). Corporate Strategy consulting comes next, with clients looking to it for defining most assuredly some twenty-year vision cofunds allocation carved out from revenues fund Risk Diffusi.

By End-User Industry

The BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance) sector captures the largest part of strategy consulting expenditure. Financial institutions are unparalleled in their complexity of strategic challenges — from regulatory compliance and fintech disruption to digital banking transformation or joint M&A with foreign banks. So they are a potent driving force behind service consumption for strategy consulting. Other high-growth verticals include IT & Telecom, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Energy & Utilities, Manufacturing, and Government & Public Sector.

By Enterprise Size

Large enterprises currently account for the vast majority of strategy consulting demand, hiring top-tier firms on multi-year transformation programs, enterprise-wide M&A strategies, and digital reinvention initiatives. However, the small and medium enterprise (SME) segment is taking off as a growth sector in its own right. This is supported by afforadble cloud-based tools, boutique consultaix accessibility and government-led business competitiveness programs.

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Regional Insights

North America

The lucrative market of strategy consulting is so important globally that North America, for example, alone holds a share approaching 40% of world revenue. In 2024, the U.S. can account for over $12 billion of output. This trend will continue North and south of the border is the previous sentence undoubtedly true In North America, a well-established network of international consulting firms operate mostly in cities like New York, Chicago or Boston where this atmosphere favorably buoys the region's progress with steadily rising demand from e-commerce, medical services, finance and government departments. Major users of strategy consulting services are the U.S. federal government and Fortune 500 companies. They take consultants for digital modernization and restructuring alike, as well as advice on regulatory strategy.

Europe

In the world market for strategy consulting, Europe exerts an important presence. It also enjoys mature practice and reputation in corporate strategy, has highly complex regulatory systems and at the same time experiences robust demand for both ESG advisory services and areas related to environmental sustainability. These economies, with the notable exceptions of Germany, Great Britain and France, are the primary contributors to revenue. For 2024 how would you size up Europe? In 2024 the Great Britain strategy consulting market was worth 1.99 billion U.S. dollars. This demand for comprehensive strategy consulting services is having major effects at the continent-wide level.

Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing regional market at present, its value expanding by about 13.8% general average annually over forecast period. Rapid corporate restructuring, entry into new markets and adoption of digital technology are among various drivers of demand for consulting services in this region. As digitalization sweeps across the Asia-Pacific region, approximately 27.81% of total strategy consulting revenue comes from such work. In India and Southeast Asia there is also a growing client segment from family-owned conglomerates seeking to return to professional management structures.

The Latin America and Middle East/Africa

Latin America has become a particularly important market for strategy consulting. It is growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 11.2%. There are three primary growth drivers. The first is the need for economic reforms, while multinational expansion (as described below) into this region and increasing demand on cost optimization advisory are also important factors. In the same way, the Middle East and Africa region is also a rapidly growing area, with government plans to diversify economies and construct sovereign wealth funds driving a number of new consulting engagements.

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Key Players in the Strategy Consulting Market

The global strategy consulting market is highly concentrated, with a select group of elite firms — collectively referred to as MBB (McKinsey, BCG, Bain) and Big Four (Deloitte, PwC, EY, KPMG) — dominating large-scale projects. Key players profiled in the Allied Market Research report include:

McKinsey & Company — Support over 70% of the world's 100 largest corporations annually; leader in AI-powered strategy advice via its QuantumBlack and Lilli AI platform.

The Boston Consulting Group (BCG) — More than 37,000 professionals worldwide; leads digital transformation and AI consulting through its BCG X unit comprising 3,000 engineers and 1,300+ data scientists.

Bain & Company — A global leader in M&A strategy, performance improvement, and customer strategy; established a global alliance with OpenAI in 2023 to put generative AI across all 18,000+ consultants.

Accenture — A leading force in strategy, technology, and execution; in April 2025, the company committed $1 billion more to its strategy and consulting division mainly for digital transformation services and sustainability.

Deloitte Consulting — In May 2025, it cleared regulatory approval to create a new consulting entity in China, expanding its Asia-Pacific footprint.

PwC — Known for ESG strategy and regulatory consulting; joined hands with Sphera to enhance production globally on its ESG management platform

AT Kearney, Roland Berger, Oliver Wyman, KPMG, Ernst & Young (EY), IBM Consulting, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Cognizant, and Capgemini.

Key Recent Industry Developments

January 2026—IBM created IBM Enterprise Advantage. It is an asset-based consulting service that combines experts and artificial intelligence tools to help corporate clients make tailor-made internal AI platforms work well and then govern them. The service also assists them in operating such platforms smoothly and efficiently.

July 2025 - Accenture reached an agreement to buy US digital operations and long-term succession consultancy Maryville Consulting Group.

May 2025 - Deloitte Consulting Corporation has received regulatory approval to establish a consulting entity in China, further expanding its footprint in Asia-Pacific.

April 2025 - Accenture announced a $1 billion investment in its strategy and consulting business to encourage innovation of digital transformation and sustainability consulting services.

October 2024 - Bain & Company expanded its long-term partnership with OpenAI, creating a dedicated OpenAI Center of Excellence that provides deep technical resources for multi-modal and real-time AI applications.

March 2024 - Boston Consulting Group teamed up with Microsoft in a strategic alliance to jointly develop digital transformation solutions that correspond to Microsoft's Azure Cloud technologies.

January 2024 - McKinsey & Company has taken over DigitalBridge, a leading digital transformation consultancy, in order to deepen the digital service capabilities of its business.

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Analysts Review

According to Allied Market Research analysts, the strategy consulting market is undergoing a structurally heightened growth phase and integration with AI and digital transformation will serve as the main demand drivers over the next decade. The alignment of strategy with technology execution--a shift in the consultancy industry toward integrated strategy-to-technology supply-chain models--represents a fundamental change in how consulting value is produced and measured.

"Strategy consulting is no longer restricted to boardroom frameworks and PowerPoint slides," commented a senior analyst at AMR. "Today's most competitive firms are embedding AI tools directly into client workflows, building their own data assets and structuring fees around outcomes that can be measured rather than hours. This transformation is reshaping the value proposition of strategy consulting and significantly expanding its addressable market."

Analysts also note that sustainability and ESG advising is a noteworthy untapped growth vector, especially in European and Asia-Pacific markets. With increasing regulatory complexity worldwide, organizations will rely increasingly on strategic advisors to manage ESG disclosure demands and stakeholder governance frameworks, carbon transition planning. This is a durable, long-cycle consulting requirement well beyond traditional strategy engagements.

Outsiders expect the current trend in consulting to continue growing as well with artificial intelligence and other technology-native models: firms that price according to product delivered rather than hours. By thus making the overall market bigger, while at the same time increasing competitive pressure on old-line market leaders, it should serve mid-market businesses seeking technology-based wealth at the highest level.

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