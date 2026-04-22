Strategy Meets Technology: ENGAGE Business Events Launches to Redefine the Corporate Events Industry

LGBTQ-owned agency brings a new model to business gatherings, combining strategic event design, global production expertise, and AI-enabled tools.

NEW YORK, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ENGAGE Business Events today announced its official launch as a full-service, strategy-led corporate events agency designed for the way organizations gather today. Founded by industry veterans Travis Pham and Javier Valdez alongside AI and digital product executive Keith Green, ENGAGE is built at the intersection of event strategy, creative production, and emerging technology — a combination the agency believes is long overdue in the meetings industry.

ENGAGE Team

ENGAGE partners with organizations to design and produce conferences, executive meetings, incentive travel programs, and brand activations that go beyond logistics to deliver measurable business outcomes. Every program is built to align creative design, destination strategy, and production with the larger goals driving each gathering.

"Business events are one of the most powerful tools a company has, but too often they're treated as a line item instead of a strategic investment," said Travis Pham, Co-Founder. "We started ENGAGE to change that. Every program we produce is designed to move the business forward, not just fill a room."

A New Kind of Agency

Alongside its services, ENGAGE is developing Happy Sites — an AI-enabled platform that streamlines hotel site inspections and connects planners through a peer network where they can share and discover real-world venue reviews.

"Technology has transformed nearly every industry, but meetings and events has been slow to catch up," said Keith Green, Co-Founder. "We're not waiting for the industry to evolve — we're building the tools to drive that evolution."

"We've all sat on different sides of this industry — as hoteliers, as planners, as technology builders," added Javier Valdez, Co-Founder. "That perspective shapes everything about how we work with clients."

Proudly LGBTQ-Owned

ENGAGE Business Events is one of the few LGBTQ-owned corporate events agencies in the United States — a distinction the founders see as both a point of pride and a reflection of the inclusive culture they're building.

About ENGAGE Business Events

ENGAGE Business Events is an LGBTQ-owned, strategy-led agency designing and producing conferences, executive meetings, brand activations, and incentive travel programs for organizations worldwide. Based in New York, ENGAGE works with clients nationally and globally.

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SOURCE ENGAGE Business Events