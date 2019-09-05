StrategyCorps Hires Fintech Veteran for Strategic Leadership Role
Bryan Clagett Brings Over 30 Years Experience; Will Lead Strategic Initiatives
Sep 05, 2019, 11:37 ET
NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- StrategyCorps, the industry-leading provider of consumer checking analytical and mobile reward solutions, today announced that Bryan Clagett will join the company's leadership team as Director, Strategic Initiatives.
"The financial services industry requires modernization to keep pace with evolving consumer needs and preferences while also enhancing core relationship products that better protect their brands," Clagett said. "StrategyCorps is perfectly positioned to deliver against these requirements while ensuring the industry recognizes and leverages the opportunities presented by new fintech offerings."
"We are thrilled to add Bryan's deep experience in financial services and fintech to our team as we continue our rapid growth," said StrategyCorps Managing Partner Dave Crook. "As StrategyCorps' strategic lead, Bryan's role will be a member of the executive team singularly focused on driving revenue growth through a variety of new initiatives that help financial services and fintech become ever more relevant to consumers and businesses. Bryan will immediately impact our focus and growth in multibillion-dollar financial institutions that desire new strategies of engagement with high-value households."
Clagett has over 30 years of leadership experience in financial services and fintech most recently serving as Chief Marketing Officer and investor at Geezeo, which recently was successfully acquired by Jack Henry & Associates. Over the years, Clagett served in many financial services leadership roles, including marketing, digital banking, and product management.
About StrategyCorps
StrategyCorps is a Nashville-based company that optimizes the financial productivity and enhances customer/member checking relationships of nearly 300 banks and credit unions nationwide. The company offers a variety of products and services designed to augment customer engagement, improve satisfaction, drive loyalty, and improve financial institutions bottom line. Visit www.strategycorps.com.
