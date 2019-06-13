Stratex Solutions Launches Apex, Taking the Complexity Out of Organizational Performance Improvement

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo., June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratex Solutions, LLC, released today Apex, a proprietary software that drives a step by step approach to organizational performance improvement. Apex software transforms traditional performance improvement approaches to a proven systematic process. This allows organizations to spend less time figuring out how to improve and more time executing improvement initiatives that contribute directly to the bottom line.

Built upon the elements of the Baldrige Performance Excellence Program, Apex focuses on systematic approaches to organizational processes of innovation, leadership, and workforce excellence. The results of improvement initiatives or assessments can be submitted for a state or national Baldrige award and/or serve as the basis of continuous improvement and directional focus for strategic planning efforts.

CEO and co-founder, Dr. Raina Knox, DM-IST MBA PMP says, "The Apex product was developed to solve the problem of disorganized process improvement initiatives and to significantly reduce the complexity of organizational performance improvement. We've transformed the traditional manual approach of identifying performance against performance criteria to a modern process leveraging the best that today's technology has to offer." The software is also complementary to Lean/Six Sigma approaches.

Founded in 2015 by Knox and co-founder Courtney Cole, Stratex Solutions provides the answer to the organizational challenge of aligning performance improvement initiatives with proven performance excellence criteria. Stratex Solutions provides a seamless integration of strategic planning as the governing process for organizational leaders.

Apex joins Stratex Solutions' other suite of products including Ascend, which provides software for organizational strategic planning processes using the Baldrige Performance Excellence criteria. Stratex also offers full organizational performance consulting. Organizations seeking best practice approaches based on work with hundreds of organizations can shorten their journey to performance excellence by adding a Stratex Solutions' consultant to guide them.

Stratex Solutions services clients in a variety of sectors. Scott Huizenga, Budget Manager for the City of Kansas City, Missouri says, "Kansas City is already regarded as a municipal leader in strategic planning and performance management. Stratex will provide that next tool in the box to further enhance what is already a national model."

Stratex Solutions will be presenting Apex and Ascend at the Alliance of Organ Procurement Organizations Annual Meeting June 17th-20th at the Marriott Marquis Houston, Texas.

SOURCE Stratex Solutions, LLC

Related Links

http://www.stratexsolutions.com

