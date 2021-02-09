Stratford School Announces First Middle School Campus Coming to Pleasanton, CA in Fall 2021

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratford School , a private school with locations throughout California, is pleased to announce that their first stand-alone middle school campus in the Tri-Valley area is set to open in Pleasanton, CA this fall. Area residents are invited to register to attend the upcoming, by-appointment-only Open House event on March 20 or schedule an in-person private tour to learn more about enrollment options and the unique educational programming for the 2021/2022 school year.



Located less than three miles from the current Stratford School Pleasanton campus, which will transition to exclusively serve preschool through elementary students, the new Middle School campus will feature six fully renovated classrooms, a multipurpose room, sprawling fields, an outdoor basketball court, and more amenities, with ample room to grow. In this new setting, Stratford's middle school program will continue to focus on fostering collaboration, critical thinking, and creativity to prepare students for admission to private high school or advanced placement in public high school.



"As Stratford School celebrates more than 20 years of educating students in California, we are thrilled to be expanding our campuses serving families in the Tri-Valley area," said Sherry Adams, Founder of Stratford School. "Stratford's new Pleasanton Middle School has been designed to provide our students with a campus tailored just for them -- a high-quality learning environment with first-class facilities and expansive outdoor grounds. We are excited to welcome students to this new campus, where they can thrive and be inspired to achieve great things!"



Sanny Figueroa, head of Stratford School's Pleasanton elementary campus, will expand his current position to also lead the new Pleasanton Middle School location. A lifelong educator, Figueroa brings more than 25 years of experience in school leadership to his role. He says, "I am thrilled to be a part of Stratford's expansion and growth in the Pleasanton community. As educators, it is our collective goal to provide a sense of community for our students, and a place where they can learn and grow into the leaders of tomorrow."



Stratford Pleasanton Middle School campus will host its first Open House event on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. The Open House is scheduled as an in-person by appointment only event and invites families to meet the school leadership, teachers, and staff to explore Stratford's curriculum as well as the new campus.



Stratford School Pleasanton Middle School campus is located at 3800 Stoneridge Drive, Pleasanton, CA 94588. For more information, please visit https://www.stratfordschools.com/schools/northern-california/east-bay/pleasanton-middle-school/ .



About Stratford School

Established in 1999, Stratford School is a leading independent private school, founded with a vision of creating a unique, multi-dimensional, educational foundation for children. Stratford offers an accelerated yet balanced curriculum from preschool through eighth grade, with an emphasis on the areas of STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) and incorporates music, physical education, foreign language, and social skills development. Stratford's goal is to prepare and mentor students for admission to competitive high schools and colleges. All students are provided the necessary tools to excel and are encouraged to participate actively in leadership, community service, and extracurricular activities. Visit www.stratfordschools.com for more information.

