Stratford School Announces New Elementary School Coming to Milpitas, CA Fall 2021

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratford School , a private school with locations throughout California, is pleased to announce the launch of their second location in Milpitas, CA. Featuring Stratford's distinctive STEAM-based curriculum, the new elementary campus is set to open this fall 2021 and will serve students in Kindergarten through fifth grades.

Stratford School

Conveniently located at 25 Corning Avenue, just a mile and a half from Stratford's original Milpitas Great Mall Parkway (preschool -8th grade) campus the fully remodeled two-story building will feature 18 new classrooms, a multipurpose room with a stage for school performances, a library, and plenty of outdoor space, including turf fields, playground structures, and a basketball court.

"We are thrilled to be expanding our campuses to meet the increasing demand of interested families in Milpitas," said Sherry Adams, Founder of Stratford School. "The need for elementary schools in Milpitas is growing and this new campus is tailored just for Kindergarten-5th grade students. We are excited to welcome students to our new campus for the start of the 2021/22 school year, where they can be inspired to achieve great things in Stratford's high-quality learning environment with first-class facilities, inside and outdoors!"

Welcoming the inaugural class of students to Milpitas Corning this fall will be Kristen Saham, Director of Lower School. Mrs. Saham, a lifelong educator and experienced school leader, supported the opening of Stratford's first campus in Milpitas six years ago. "I am thrilled to expand Stratford's academically advanced, socially enriched, dynamic education at our second school in Milpitas."

Rounding out the school leadership team, Deepali Deshmukh, Head of Stratford School's Milpitas Great Mall Parkway campus, which currently offers preschool through 8th grade programs, will expand her current position to support Mrs. Saham at the new Milpitas Corning location. Mrs. Deshmukh says, "Our new Stratford School in Milpitas will expand our opportunity to cultivate children's innate love of learning in a warm and nurturing elementary school environment. With the close proximity to our Great Mall Parkway campus, we are able to provide more families with educational options for their children close to home!"

During site renovations, Stratford School Milpitas Corning Elementary campus will host an Open House on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at its neighboring Stratford School Milpitas Great Mall Parkway campus. The Open House, accessible in-person by appointment only, invites families to meet the school leadership, teachers and staff and explore Stratford's curriculum as well as view renovation plans for the new campus.

Stratford School Milpitas Corning Elementary campus is located at 25 Corning Avenue, Milpitas, CA 95035. For more information and to pre-register for the Open House, please visit: https://www.stratfordschools.com/schools/northern-california/south-bay/milipitas-corning/ .

About Stratford School

Established in 1999, Stratford School is a leading independent private school, founded with a vision of creating a unique, multi-dimensional, educational foundation for children. Stratford School offers an accelerated yet balanced curriculum from preschool through eighth grade, with an emphasis on the areas of STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) and incorporates music, physical education, foreign language, and social skills development. Stratford School's goal is to prepare and mentor students for admission to competitive high schools and colleges. All students are provided the necessary tools to excel and are encouraged to participate actively in leadership, community service, and extracurricular activities. Visit www.stratfordschools.com for more information.

Stratford School is part of Spring Education Group, a multi-brand network of premier schools, providing superior private school education from infant care through high school.

