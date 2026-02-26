Stratford School Surpasses 10,000 Students, Signaling a New Era of Growth and Academic Impact

Co-founded in 1999 by Sherry Adams, Stratford School has spent more than 25 years redefining private preschool through grade 12 education through a rigorous, yet balanced curriculum grounded in STEAM learning (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics), complemented by a comprehensive world language program featuring Mandarin and Spanish, leadership development, and real-world innovation opportunities.

"We are honored to celebrate the success and achievement of our 10,000 students," reflected founder Sherry Adams. "For more than 25 years, Stratford School's commitment to delivering a best-in-class education has not wavered. This milestone reflects our dedication to academic rigor, innovation, care, and connection. We would like to thank our families for the trust they have placed in Stratford School. Thank you to our beloved teachers for their devotion and the positive impact they are making across our school communities," says Adams.

Stratford offers a traditional private school experience in a warm and welcoming environment. Each campus welcomes parents on campus as valued partners in their child's education. Tuition is all-inclusive, and Stratford does not require any fundraising or volunteer hours, allowing charitable efforts to focus outward and provide students with meaningful opportunities to serve and impact the external community.

Stratford places a strong emphasis on social, emotional, and character development beginning in preschool, where teachers model and nurture skills such as emotional awareness, caring friendships, and self-regulation. Students participate in the Character Counts Program, practicing monthly character traits woven into meaningful academic and social experiences. Additionally, several campuses offer a distinct etiquette program that helps students navigate diverse social environments with confidence and grace.

In middle and high school, Stratford partners with Project Wayfinder (of Stanford University) to support students in further developing self-awareness, self-esteem, emotional regulation, and healthy relationship skills during this critical phase of growth.

Stratford's continued expansion into upper-school education reflects a strategic investment in long-term student success, including the addition of Stratford Preparatory Blackford and Stratford Preparatory Milpitas. These campuses represent Stratford's optimistic vision for the future of preschool through grade 12 education in America.

The launch of Stratford Preparatory Blackford has already delivered outstanding educational outcomes, with 14% of its first graduating class earning semifinalist distinction in the National Merit Scholarship Program. This is a remarkable achievement that positions Stratford among the nation's leading college-preparatory programs. This year marks the first graduating class of Stratford Preparatory Blackford. The class of 2026 has already received impressive college acceptances from Cornell University, Duke University, Johns Hopkins University, the University of Southern California, and Yale University, to name just a few colleges and universities that Stratford students will attend next year. Together with continued top honors in regional Science Fairs, Future Cities Engineering, Model United Nations, DECA, and Stanford Math competitions, these results highlight Stratford's focus on quality, consistency, and long-term student success.

Stratford students also gain hands-on experience in entrepreneurship and innovation through Startups @ Spring. This is a Spring Education Group-wide startup pitch competition designed to develop real-world problem-solving, collaboration, and presentation skills. Modeled after leading Silicon Valley startup accelerator formats, the program challenges middle and high school students to conceptualize and pitch original business ideas to venture capitalists and entrepreneurs for real money that the students donate to charities of their choice. The initiative reflects Stratford's broader mission to prepare students not just for college success, but for leadership in a rapidly evolving global economy.

With enrollment continuing to climb, new student startups launching, and expanding academic offerings across grade levels, Stratford School remains focused on delivering outstanding educational outcomes to students across America while scaling thoughtfully to meet growing demand.

For more information about Stratford School, visit www.stratfordschools.com .

About Stratford School

