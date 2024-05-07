Strathcona Reports Voting Results from the 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

CALGARY, AB, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Strathcona Resources Ltd. ("Strathcona" or the "Company") (TSX: SCR) today reported its voting results from its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 7, 2024 (the "Meeting"). All matters presented at the Meeting were approved including the election of all nine nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 26, 2024. The complete results of voting for business considered at the Meeting are set out below:

Voting Results

1. Election of Directors

The director nominees listed below were elected. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld

Number Percent Number Percent Adam Waterous 201,003,869 99.91 % 190,238 0.09 % Steve Fagan 200,895,556 99.85 % 298,551 0.15 % Navjeet (Bob) Singh Dhillon 201,064,001 99.94 % 130,106 0.06 % Cody Church 201,064,022 99.94 % 130,085 0.06 % Connie De Ciancio 200,893,203 99.85 % 300,904 0.15 % Henry Hager 201,061,668 99.93 % 132,439 0.07 % Andrew Kim 201,013,640 99.91 % 180,467 0.09 % Rob Morgan 200,903,192 99.86 % 290,915 0.14 % Connor Waterous 200,901,716 99.85 % 292,391 0.15 %

2. Appointment of Auditors

The appointment of Deloitte LLP as the Corporation's auditors was approved. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Votes For Votes Withheld Number Percent Number Percent 201,779,380 99.99 % 21,009 0.01 %

About Strathcona

Strathcona is one of North America's fastest growing oil and gas producers with operations focused on thermal oil, enhanced oil recovery and liquids-rich natural gas. Strathcona is built on an innovative approach to growth achieved through the consolidation and development of long-life oil and gas assets. Strathcona's common shares (symbol SCR) are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX).

For more information about Strathcona, visit www.strathconaresources.com.

SOURCE Strathcona Resources Ltd.