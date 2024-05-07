Strathcona Reports Voting Results from the 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Strathcona Resources Ltd.

May 07, 2024, 14:13 ET

CALGARY, AB, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Strathcona Resources Ltd. ("Strathcona" or the "Company") (TSX: SCR) today reported its voting results from its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 7, 2024 (the "Meeting"). All matters presented at the Meeting were approved including the election of all nine nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 26, 2024. The complete results of voting for business considered at the Meeting are set out below:

Voting Results

1. Election of Directors

The director nominees listed below were elected. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Nominee                             

           Votes For          

   Votes Withheld   

Number

Percent

Number

Percent

Adam Waterous

201,003,869

99.91 %

190,238

0.09 %

Steve Fagan

200,895,556

99.85 %

298,551

0.15 %

Navjeet (Bob) Singh Dhillon

201,064,001

99.94 %

130,106

0.06 %

Cody Church

201,064,022

99.94 %

130,085

0.06 %

Connie De Ciancio

200,893,203

99.85 %

300,904

0.15 %

Henry Hager

201,061,668

99.93 %

132,439

0.07 %

Andrew Kim

201,013,640

99.91 %

180,467

0.09 %

Rob Morgan

200,903,192

99.86 %

290,915

0.14 %

Connor Waterous

200,901,716

99.85 %

292,391

0.15 %

2. Appointment of Auditors

The appointment of Deloitte LLP as the Corporation's auditors was approved. The results of the ballot were as follows:

          Votes For           

  Votes Withheld  

Number

Percent

Number

Percent

201,779,380

99.99 %

21,009

0.01 %
About Strathcona

Strathcona is one of North America's fastest growing oil and gas producers with operations focused on thermal oil, enhanced oil recovery and liquids-rich natural gas. Strathcona is built on an innovative approach to growth achieved through the consolidation and development of long-life oil and gas assets. Strathcona's common shares (symbol SCR) are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX).

