Strathcona Resources Ltd. Announces Closing of Acquisition of Vawn Thermal Project and Undeveloped Thermal Lands and Provides Updated 2026 Guidance and Long-Range Plan

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Strathcona Resources Ltd. ("Strathcona") today confirmed the closing of its previously announced acquisition of the Vawn thermal project and certain undeveloped thermal lands (collectively, the "Acquired Assets").

Consideration for the Acquired Assets is comprised of $75 million in cash paid on closing and contingent consideration of up to $75 million. The contingent consideration is equal to $1 million for each dollar per barrel the Western Canada Select index averages above C$70 per barrel in a given quarter, payable quarterly over the next 14 quarters following closing, up to a maximum of $75 million in aggregate.

Vawn Summary

Production at Vawn has averaged approximately 5 Mbbls / d year to date (100% heavy oil), relative to nameplate capacity of approximately 10 Mbbls / d and peak production of approximately 12 Mbbls / d. Strathcona estimates approximately 48 MMbbls of remaining recoverable resource in the Lloydminster and Waseca formations, equating to 26 years of resource life based on year-to-date production rates.

Vawn's third quarter 2025 field operating netback of $43.87 / bbl was in line with Strathcona's existing Lloydminster Thermal business ($43.62 / bbl in the third quarter of 2025). Year-end 2024 proved reserves were 25 MMbbls, with an associated before-tax tax PV-10 of $511 million.

Vawn is directly offset to Strathcona's existing thermal project at Edam, with the two projects sharing the same Lloydminster reservoir and having central processing facilities located only two kilometers apart. Strathcona intends to connect the Edam and Vawn facilities into a single integrated complex via a short pipeline beginning in 2027 and expects to realize cost synergies of approximately $10 million per year due to service consolidation and reduced treating costs, while providing additional marketing optionality.

Undeveloped Lands Summary

In addition to Vawn, the Acquired Assets include approximately 43 net sections of undeveloped land at Glenbogie, Plover Lake and Lindbergh, in each case directly offset to Strathcona's existing operations in each area.

Glenbogie: 16 net sections, increasing Glenbogie's total estimated oil initially-in-place to approximately 370 MMbbls and unlocking the majority of Strathcona's existing acreage which was previously stranded due to being "checkerboarded". Strathcona expects to develop Glenbogie in multiple phases to approximately 35 Mbbls / d (approximately 22 Mbbls / d greater than Strathcona's expectations prior to the acquisition) equating to a 20-year resource life at a 70% recovery factor.





16 net sections, increasing Glenbogie's total estimated oil initially-in-place to approximately 370 MMbbls and unlocking the majority of Strathcona's existing acreage which was previously stranded due to being "checkerboarded". Strathcona expects to develop Glenbogie in multiple phases to approximately 35 Mbbls / d (approximately 22 Mbbls / d greater than Strathcona's expectations prior to the acquisition) equating to a 20-year resource life at a 70% recovery factor. Plover Lake: 22 net sections, increasing Plover Lake's total estimated oil initially-in-place to approximately 500 MMbbls. Strathcona's existing plans for Plover Lake call for an expansion to 17 Mbbls / d in 2028, followed by a 14 Mbbls / d expansion at Plover Lake West longer-term. The acquired lands are expected to add an additional phase of growth at Plover Lake South, equal to an additional approximately 13 Mbbls / d (approximately 44 Mbbls / d cumulative, equating to a greater than 20-year resource life at a 70% recovery factor).





22 net sections, increasing Plover Lake's total estimated oil initially-in-place to approximately 500 MMbbls. Strathcona's existing plans for Plover Lake call for an expansion to 17 Mbbls / d in 2028, followed by a 14 Mbbls / d expansion at Plover Lake West longer-term. The acquired lands are expected to add an additional phase of growth at Plover Lake South, equal to an additional approximately 13 Mbbls / d (approximately 44 Mbbls / d cumulative, equating to a greater than 20-year resource life at a 70% recovery factor). Lindbergh: 5 net sections, ideally suited for multi-lateral conventional development, taking advantage of Strathcona's existing facilities at the Lindbergh thermal project.

On a combined basis the acquired lands, excluding Vawn, are expected to increase Strathcona's long-term production capacity by approximately 35 Mbbls / d versus Strathcona's previous plan. Capital efficiencies to achieve this growth are expected to average less than $30,000 / bbl / d, in-line with the capital efficiencies of Strathcona's existing planned Lloydminster Thermal expansions in its 5-year plan.

Updated 2026 Guidance, 5-Year Plan, and Long-Term Production Potential

2026 Guidance: 2026 production guidance is increased to 120 to 130 Mbbls / d (from 115 to 125 Mbbls / d previously). Strathcona's 2026 capital budget is unchanged at $1.0 billion, with approximately $20 million of additional sustaining capital at Vawn being offset by capital efficiencies elsewhere.





2026 production guidance is increased to 120 to 130 Mbbls / d (from 115 to 125 Mbbls / d previously). Strathcona's 2026 capital budget is unchanged at $1.0 billion, with approximately $20 million of additional sustaining capital at Vawn being offset by capital efficiencies elsewhere. 5-Year Plan: Production guidance under Strathcona's 5-year plan is increased by 5 Mbbls / d each year from 2027 to 2031, with production now reaching 200 Mbbls / d at the mid-point in 2031. Capital guidance is unchanged from 2027 to 2031, with additional sustaining capital at Vawn being offset by capital efficiencies elsewhere.





Production guidance under Strathcona's 5-year plan is increased by 5 Mbbls / d each year from 2027 to 2031, with production now reaching 200 Mbbls / d at the mid-point in 2031. Capital guidance is unchanged from 2027 to 2031, with additional sustaining capital at Vawn being offset by capital efficiencies elsewhere. Long-Term Production Potential: Prior to the acquisition of the Acquired Assets Strathcona's portfolio contained approximately 65 Mbbls / d of longer-term growth projects not included in its 5-year plan, including Glenbogie, Plover Lake West, Taiga and Bellis. As detailed above, the Acquired Assets add a further 35 Mbbls / d of production capacity (100 Mbbls / d on a cumulative basis). Sanction and on-stream timing of these projects will be evaluated over time, with a current expectation of developing all projects by as soon as 2035.

Taken together, Strathcona now expects to grow production at a 10% CAGR from a mid-point of 125 Mbbls / d in 2026 to 200 Mbbls / d in 2031, followed by growth to up to 300 Mbbls / d by 2035 (also a 10% CAGR vs. 2026).

Strathcona will remain nimble in allocating capital and will update its plans over time based on its view of risk-adjusted returns, bearing in mind commodity prices, capital market dynamics and acquisition opportunities. A full reconciliation of Strathcona's current vs. previous 2026 guidance, 5-year plan, and long-term production potential is shown below.



Production (Mbbls /d)

Capital (C$mm)

Previous Acquired

Assets Current

Previous Acquired

Assets Current















2026 115 – 125 5 120 – 130

$1,000 - $1,000















2027 135 – 145 5 140 – 150

$1,200 - $1,200 2028 140 – 150 5 145 – 155

$1,300 - $1,300 2029 150 – 160 5 155 – 165

$1,100 - $1,100 2030 175 – 185 5 180 – 190

$750 - $750 2031 190 – 200 5 195 – 205

$650 - $650















Long-Term Potential 260 40 300









Hedging Update

In November 2025, Strathcona restructured its 50 Mbbls / d of 2026 WCS differential swaps to reduce the swap price from US$14.40 / bbl to US$12.00 / bbl, in return for an upfront cash payment of $60 million, equal to the present value of the difference in swap values discounted at Strathcona's borrowing rate. Strathcona has also hedged approximately 50% (on a net after royalty basis) of its 2026 natural gas purchases at an average price of $2.73 / GJ.

SOURCE Strathcona Resources Ltd.