Strathmore's Who's Who honors Gloria Bieber with Times Square Appearance

About Gloria Bieber

Gloria Bieber was born in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. She is the Founder of Life Portraits which provides a service of aura and chakra readings which includes Transcendental Meditation, Mediumship, Metaphysical Training, and Reiki. She is a Holistic Healing Specialist who has studied most of her life including Sylva Mind Control, Metaphysical Studies through science of mind, Theoretical and Practical development of spiritual languages to enhance dialogue with Spirit Masters, Guides, and Angels. As a wellness counselor, Gloria offers alternative health treatments with a focus on teaching clients the importance of self-healing within the mind, body, and soul. She is acknowledged for her contributions to the book "Your Invisible Bodies," authored by Sharon Montgomery in 2009. Her other honors and awards include Canada's CMA Awards Celebrity Gifting Suite 2014, Emmy's 2014, 2015, 2016 Celebrity Gifting Suite (LA) Oscars 2015, 2016 Celebrity Gifting Suite (LA), TIFF Celebrity Gifting Suite 2017, Spiritual and Holistic Wellness 2013, Spiritual Wellness Award, 2014, and Women of Distinction Award, 2015. She has also published articles in Rising Woman Magazine and has been interviewed by TV News Media and Radio (Calgary, Regina, and Saskatoon) for Body Soul Spirit Expos. Gloria was spotlighted on CUTV News Radio 2017 and has short videos on Aura Imaging and NADProfessionals on YouTube. www.lifeportraits.ca or www.gloriabieber.com.

About Strathmore's Who's Who

Strathmore's Who's Who publishes an annual two thousand page hard cover biographical registry, honoring successful individuals in the fields of Business, the Arts and Sciences, Law, Engineering and Government. Based on one's position and lifetime of accomplishments, we honor professional men and women in all academic areas and professions. Inclusion is limited to individuals who have demonstrated leadership and achievement in their occupation, industry or profession. The Times Square appearance is given to the individual who has demonstrated consistent excellence in their career. The visual celebration of this individual will be displayed on digital screens at the venerable and historical 3 Times Square, New York, one of the busiest and most high profile landmarks in the nation.

