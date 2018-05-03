Strathmore's Who's Who Names VIP Ronald L. Grubbs Professional of the Year in Geosciences and Geological Consulting.

Ronald L. Grubbs is a Senior Geoscientist with extensive, worldwide, multi-disciplinary expertise in virtually all fields of modern applied geosciences. His areas of strength include, but are not limited to upstream petroleum and mining industries. He received his B.S. in Psychology from the University of Texas at Austin, as well as his B.S. and Ph.D. in Geoscience from the University of Texas at Dallas. He is a member of the American Petroleum Association and the Dallas Geological Society.

He served as Senior Geologist with DeGolyer & McNaughton (Dallas, TX) for 43 years, beginning in 1975. In this capacity, he was responsible for client liaison, data collection, interpretation, volumetrics, asset team management, and report preparation for petroleum projects in Russia (European and Siberian basins), Kazakhstan, Serbia, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan. He is currently the President of Ronald L. Grubbs & Associates, an international consulting firm specializing in geosciences, commodities - gold, diamonds, copper, oil, gas, and petroleum. The firm also deals in the measure and mapping of geological resources.

Ronald Grubbs wears many proverbial hats, including Petroleum Geologist, Mining Geologist, Field Geologist, Computer Mapper, Computer Modeler, Geochemist, Sedimentary Environment Interpreter, Mineralogist, Sedimentologist, Log Correlator/Petrophysics, Structural Geologist, Petrologist, Database Developer, Innovator, and Teacher. He strives to continue practicing in detailed interpretation and mapping while helping broaden the skills and scope of bright young geologists. Influencing the next generation is of paramount importance to Dr. Grubbs, who not only enjoys, but thrives in a mentorship role. In his spare time, Dr. Grubbs enjoys birdwatching, hiking, climbing, but most of all, spending time with his loving, devoted wife.

