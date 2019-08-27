StratiFi Health Earns Two URAC Accreditations

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- StratiFi Health is pleased to announce it has earned URAC accreditations in Transitions of Care and Case Management. The Transitions of Care Accreditation marks StratiFi Health as the second health care company in the nation to receive the coveted URAC accreditation — which recognizes StratiFi Health's commitment to promoting quality health care, measuring performance, and continuously improving services.

URAC is the independent leader in the U.S. in promoting health care quality through accreditation, certification, and measurement. These accreditations demonstrate StratiFi Health's national leadership in health care quality and accountability and the vital sector of value-based care.

"We are honored to receive the URAC accreditations and proud of our team's dedication," said Christopher Crow, M.D., CEO of StratiFi Health. "It is a reflection of our commitment to helping communities thrive and a continuation of our dedication to being health care innovators."

StratiFi Health is the second health care company in the country to receive the Transitions of Care URAC Accreditation. In addition, Catalyst Health Network (Catalyst) became fifth in the nation to earn URAC's accreditation in Clinical Integration in December 2017. Catalyst is one of the fastest-growing physician networks in the country, stretching across North Texas and expanding into new parts of the state. Catalyst is powered by StratiFi Health, which helps physicians implement tools, technologies, and practices that measurably improve patient health, financially strengthen independent medical practices, and save money for employers and other payers.

"StratiFi Health earned the URAC accreditation, in part, because it helps physicians effectively integrate case managers and care teams into the primary care that patients receive," said URAC President and CEO Shawn Griffin, M.D.

"Demand for more value-based care through coordinated services and effective care makes the role of case managers more important than ever," Dr. Griffin said. "StratiFi Health now stands out because it earned both the Case Management Accreditation and the Transitions of Care Accreditation from URAC. This demonstrates its commitment to quality standards, performance measurement, and continuous improvement in the delivery of services."

About StratiFi Health

StratiFi Health exists to improve the health of communities by providing Physician Practice Services and Population Health Services that proactively shape the patient's health care experience. Grounded in deep physician practice expertise, and born from over 50 years of owning and operating physician practices, StratiFi Health appreciates that the most important relationship in health care is the physician-patient relationship. Informed by data in everything we do, StratiFi Health leverages information from all aspects of the patient's health to assess and direct high-value outcomes. To learn more about StratiFi Health, visit www.stratifihealth.com or follow on Twitter at @StratiFi_Health.

About URAC

Founded in 1990, URAC is the independent leader in promoting healthcare quality through leadership, accreditation, measurement and innovation. URAC is a nonprofit organization using evidence-based measures and developing standards through inclusive engagement with a range of stakeholders committed to improving the quality of healthcare. Our portfolio of accreditation and certification programs span the healthcare industry, addressing healthcare management, healthcare operations, health plans, pharmacies, telehealth providers, physician practices, and more. URAC accreditation is a symbol of excellence for organizations to showcase their validated commitment to quality and accountability.

